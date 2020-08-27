Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Bryan/College Station Habitat for Humanity is hosting its second annual Tees for Keys golf tournament on Sept. 14 at Traditions Club. Lunch will be provided. Tickets for mulligans and the putting contest are available for purchase at the registration table on the day of the event. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Compete with your friends each week to answer questions about sports, history, and music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. Prizes are awarded. century-square.com/events.
August Bike Night, 6 to 8 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Featuring free adult beverages, soda, water, bike washes, DJ Krys Locke, Big Dawg Barbecue Food Truck, vendors, door prizes and games.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
The first Buffalo Cornhole Tournament presented by Tri-County Horseshoe and 979 Cornhole Squad, 5 p.m. Circle Byrd Event Center, 25415 I-45 S. Access Road in Buffalo. For more information, call 979-492-8710.
Architecture for Health Keynote Talk, available on Zoom. Program: “The Case for Clean Air — Long Term Architectural Implications” with Dr. P.K. Carlton, former Surgeon General of the USAF, and Allan R. Parr, CEO of Rees Architects, Dallas. Contact jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom code.
CLUBS
Mounce Classics Book Club, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Virtual meeting. Discussing A Tree Grows in Brooklyn by Betty Smith. To request a Zoom invitation, contact Alexys at amaliga@bryantx.gov.
LIVE MUSIC
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy a wide range of sounds, from smooth jazz to folk, classic rock to country.
Summer Sounds, 7:30 to 9 p.m. Lake Walk. Outdoor live music featuring Tyler Cannon Music.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center Blood Drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The Ranch Harley-Davidson. Get the COVID-19 Antibody test for free when you donate.
Clear the Shelters, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Bryan Animal Center. Come adopt a pet during the first-come first-serve event. Participants are encouraged to get in applications before Friday. For more information, visit bryantx.gov.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. 21st Street between Main and Bryan streets in Downtown Bryan. Eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts also available. www.facebook.com/brazos.valley.farmers.martket/.
Community Outdoor Yoga Class, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center at the pavilion and lawn. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
LIVE MUSIC
Moonlight Music, 7 p.m. Ronin Farm. Featuring Shadow Canyon.
Grooves on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. www.century-square.com/events.
