Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas A&M softball team will kick off its season this weekend with the Aggie Classic, with games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Friday, games against Stephen F. Austin State University at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday and a 10 a.m. Sunday game against Utah Valley University. Tickets are $10 and must be purchased in advance. go.theeagle.com/softball.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Business After Hours, 5:30 p.m. at the Phillips Event Center in Bryan. The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce networking event is free. Visit go.theeagle.com/chamber to RSVP.
SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The book club meets on the second Thursday of each month and is open to readers 16 and older. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for a Zoom invitation or additional information. The book club will be discussing Slay by Brittney Morris.
Graduate careers panel series, 5:30 p.m. online event. The Texas A&M Career Center will host a panel discussion about opportunities to work in nonprofits and non-government organizations. tx.ag/gradpanel1.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brian Bachmann Community Park, 1600 Rock Prairie Road in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Drive-thru only. Appointments not available.
Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave., 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Zachry Engineering Complex, 125 Spence St. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Cody Hibbard with Holly Beth, 8 p.m. at Hurricane Harry’s in College Station. Tickets are $10. go.theeagle.com/harrys.
Open mic night, 7 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. Free.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through March 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Armchair Travel: Exploring International Art and Artists, through March 10 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights other cultures and their art through sculptures, ceramics, paintings and prints. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. tx.ag/armchair.
What Remains, through Saturday at the Horlock History Center, 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. An exhibition featuring work from Ashley Andersen and Shannon Ferguson. Free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays, 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Reverence, an exhibition of 17 charcoal landscapes by Bryan artist Krislyn Koehn, will be on display through Feb. 20 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan.
Southern Champions of Civil Rights, through February at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit is a collection of stories of Black history. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free. Masks and social distancing are required.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit will feature items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.