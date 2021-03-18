Calendar for Thursday

Beautiful Saviour Lutheran Church in College Station will have a sunrise Easter in the Park service on April 4 at Stephen c. Beachy Central Park. The service will begin at 7 a.m., with chairs spaced for social distancing. For more information, visit easterinthepark.com.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Republican Women of Brazos Valley March luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. The guest speaker will be Brett P. Giroir, assistant secretary for health in the Trump administration. $25.
#PlayforPiper, 7 p.m. at 1644 Texas 36 in Caldwell. A memorial cornhole tournament in honor of Piper Faust, who died March 18, 2017. $10 for four games with a single-elimination tournament to follow. Pre-register on the scorholio app.
Sanderson Farms hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. through Friday at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates must apply for a position and RSVP online at bit.ly/33k99Kn to attend.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, noon, online event. The topic is “Special Care Facilities.” Visit tx.ag/Arch4Health and click “view speaker program” for a link to the Zoom meeting.
Discovery on the Green, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events.
SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The group, which is open to readers 16 and older, will be discussing Binti by Nnedi Okorafor. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Anderson American Legion Hall, 415 Hill St. in Anderson, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Drive-thru appointments. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Chuck Briseno, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $5 at the door.
Joey McGee, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.
EXHIBITS
Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.