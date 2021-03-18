Calendar for Thursday

Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.

LIVE MUSIC

Chuck Briseno, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. $5 at the door.

Joey McGee, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.

EXHIBITS

Paw-llywood: Hall of Fame Gallery, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.