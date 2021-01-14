Calendar for Thursday

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774. texas.curativeinc.com.

Navasota State of the City meeting, 10 a.m., online and in-person event at the Navasota Center. Navasota Mayor Bert Miller will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers are Matt Prochaska of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp., Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth and Navasota schools Superintendent Stu Musick.

Chingo Bling Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. General admission tickets are $25.

Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.