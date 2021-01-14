Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
A barbecue benefit for the Hope Pregnancy Center is planned for Sunday at the Brazos Center in Bryan. Barbecue meals from C&J’s Barbecue will be available for a donation from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone interested can pay in advance by clicking the “donate” tab at hopepregnancy.org.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at St. Teresa’s Catholic Church, 307 Hall St. in Bryan. By appointment only. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday at Blinn College’s Brenham campus, 902 College Ave. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday at Rudder Plaza and the Mays Business School on the Texas A&M campus. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. Appointments required. texas.curativeinc.com.
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Todd Mission City Hall, 21718 F.M. 1774. texas.curativeinc.com.
Navasota State of the City meeting, 10 a.m., online and in-person event at the Navasota Center. Navasota Mayor Bert Miller will be the keynote speaker. Other speakers are Matt Prochaska of the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corp., Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth and Navasota schools Superintendent Stu Musick.
Chingo Bling Comedy Night, 7:30 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. General admission tickets are $25.
Territory: The Exhibition in a Box, through March 11 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M’s College of Architecture. A print collection in which artists responded to ideas around “territory” as a designation and concept. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
Art from the Streets, through Jan. 16 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The display showcases the creative spirit of those experiencing homelessness. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Pursuit of Light, an exhibit of artwork by Kathyna Hatla, with a documentary film by Stephen O’Shea, through Feb. 20 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.