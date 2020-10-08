Calendar for Thursday

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting candidate forums for the Nov. 3 general election. Candidates for Bryan and College Station city council seats will discuss the issues on Monday, with candidates for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the District 14 seat in the Texas House of Representatives and the Brazos County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 seat meeting Oct. 15. Both forums will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky St. in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.

Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.