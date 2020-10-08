Calendar for Thursday

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce is hosting candidate forums for the Nov. 3 general election. Candidates for Bryan and College Station city council seats will discuss the issues on Monday, with candidates for the District 17 seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, the District 14 seat in the Texas House of Representatives and the Brazos County Commissioners Court Precinct 2 seat meeting Oct. 15. Both forums will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brazos Center in Bryan.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
COVID-19 testing, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Santa Teresa Catholic Church, 1212 Lucky St. in Bryan. Participants don’t need an ID and do not have to get out of their vehicles. Walk-up testing is also available.
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open noon to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.
LIVE MUSIC
Front Porch, 8 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Open mic. www.century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
World Series of Team roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 10 a.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Architecture for Health visiting lecture series, 1:35 p.m., online event. The theme is health care preparedness for hazard responses, and this week’s topic will focus on hospital bed maximization. Email jpruitt@tamu.edu for the Zoom access code. tx.ag/Arch4Health.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
World Series of Team roping, through Sunday at the Brazos County Expo. Roping starts at 9 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Texas Democratic Women of the Brazos Valley candidate forum, noon. Online event. Visit the group’s Facebook page for the link.
BSA Troop 159 car wash, 8 a.m. to noon at The Metro Center, 3833 Texas Ave. in Bryan. Scouts will be washing cars for donations.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Motorcycle meetup, 11 a.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, bike wash, music along with a food truck and hot dog stand.
Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.
Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.
Brazos Valley Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan at Main and 21st streets. Plants; organic meats and free-range eggs; baked goods; local honey, homemade jams, jellies and canned veggies; seasonal vegetables, crafts and more. www.brazosvalleyfarmersmarket.com.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Community Yoga, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Lake Walk Pavilion. Free and open to the public. lakewalktx.com/fitness.
