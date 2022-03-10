Calendar for Thursday

Run the Ramps, a 5K run on the ramps and concourse of Kyle Field, is set for 9 a.m. Saturday. The event is for runners at any level and open to all ages. Runners can choose between 5K and 1.5K runs. The event is a fundraiser for Kyle Field Day and includes a shoe donation drive to Soles4Souls. Participants are encouraged to donate old shoes.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Community prayer service, noon at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. The service will include a litany for peace, prayers, Bible readings and music.

Lunch and Learn, online event from noon to 1 p.m. Hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. The speaker will be Sara Ptomey of the League of Women Voters in the Brazos Valley. go.theeagle.com/brazosuu.

Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with your friends to answer questions about sports, history, music and more. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.

SFF Book Club, 5:15 p.m. online event. The book club, which focuses on science fiction, fantasy and paranormal books, will be discussing “We have Always Been Here” by Lena Nguyen. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Readers 16 and older are welcome.

Coloring for Adults, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Registration is not required. For information, email handerson@bryantx.gov or call 209-6347.

Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. in College Station. Email epoprik@csisd.org for more information.

Cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. $10 entry fee.

Book Club, 7 p.m. at WildFlyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. The club will be discussing “If You Ask Me” by Betty White.

LIVE MUSIC

Texas A&M University Singing Cadets, 7 p.m. at Barnhill Center at historic Simon Theatre, 111 W. Main St. in Brenham. Tickets are $15-$35. thebarnhillcenter.com/events.

The Southern Degenerates, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Alejandro & Lorena, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Peter Lieuwen Trio, 6 p.m. at Vino Boheme, 206 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Astrophotography: Exploring Celestial Mysteries, through March 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Randall Light, a photographer and member of the Brazos Valley Astronomy Club. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Lovin’ That Lone Star Flag, through April 2 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by E. Joe Deering. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.

Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.