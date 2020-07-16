1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History Wish Upon a Butterfly drive-through event will be on July 25 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Brazos Center Park Pavilion. Visitors to the annual fundraiser will drive to the park where museum staff, dressed in butterfly attire, will hand out activity packets and purchased butterflies to release at home. Butterflies are limited. Guests may pre-purchase butterflies for $20 or six for $100. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M School of Public Health Live “COVID-19 Conversations,” 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Zoom. Program: “What Is Safe?” Panelists include Dean Shawn Gibbs of the School of Public Health, infection disease epidemiologist Dr. Rebecca Fisher, and project manager of the Brazos Valley COVID Investigation Center Dr. Angela Clendenin. Free ongoing series open to the public. Register at public-health.tamu.edu/.
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. An opportunity to explore all the art galleries with fellow art enthusiasts. downtownbryan.com.
NAMIWalks Virtual Rally, 6:30 p.m. Virtual walk. Join with others in walking together to support NAMI Brazos Valley. Free. Register at www.eventbrite.com/e/namiwalks-your-way-rally-tickets-108487194118.
Trivia on The Green, 7 to 9 p.m. Century Square. Participants can have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions. www.century-square.com.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out from multiple restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Parenting Connections Class, 1 to 5 p.m. Brazos County Extension Office, 2619 Texas 21, Bryan. Topic: “Child Growth & Development, Parent-Child Communication, Self-Esteem, Guidance & Discipline, Defining Child Abuse, Child Passenger Safety and Healthy Eating.” A parenting certificate will be presented upon the completion of the class. $20. Register at 979-823-0129.
Washington on the Brazos Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visitor Center. Local vendors offers a variety of fresh veggies, cut flowers, heirloom seeds, honey, leather goods, custom artwork, baked goodies. Live music and food vendor on-site.
South Brazos County Farmers’ Market, noon to 5:30 p.m. Scott & White Hospital. This is a year-round open air market offering locally grown seasonal produce, herbs, olive oil, honey, eggs, fresh ground whole corn meal and grits, jams and jellies, pickles and more.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Living History Saturday is happening this weekend at Independence Hall at Washington on the Brazos. Volunteers will be clothed in period dress while guests experience activities from the 1830s. For more information, visit wheretexasbecametexas.org/events/living-history-saturday-35/.
Restaurant Week Summer Edition, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Downtown Bryan. The week will showcase various breakfast, lunch and dinner dine-in and take-out from multiple restaurants. downtownbryan.com.
Royalty Pecan Farms Orchard Tour, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Royalty Pecan Farms, Caldwell. Ride a covered wagon through the trees and hear the history of the farm. $10. Space is limited. 272-3904.
Cheers to Craft Beers, 3 to 7 p.m. Participating merchants in Downtown Bryan. The event will feature craft beer tastings inside Downtown retail stores and restaurants. www.downtownbryan.com.
Brazos Valley Farmer’s Market, 8 a.m. to noon. Downtown Bryan between Main and Bryan streets. All produce is grown locally from friends and neighbors you know and trust. We also sell eggs, jellies and jams, honey, herbs and garden crafts.
Community Outdoor Yoga, 8 to 9 a.m. Lake Walk Town Center on the pavilion and lawn. Open to all ages. www.lakewalktx.com/yoga.
