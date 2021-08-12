Calendar for Thursday

Registration is open for the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association’s Bee School 2021 on Sept. 25 at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. The cost is $70 per person or $125 per couple. Topics include beekeeping basics, expanding an apiary, bee-friendly plants, obtaining an ag exemption and more. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and lunch is included. Visit bvbeeks.org/events/bee-school for more information.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Meet the Rattlers community pep rally, 7:30 p.m. at Rattler Stadium in Navasota. The Navasota Athletic Booster Club kicks off the school year with a free event that recognizes teachers, administrators, athletic teams and academic clubs. Hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, with a fireworks show.
SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The book club, which focuses on science fiction, fantasy and paranormal books and meets the second Thursday of each month, will be discussing “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Readers 16 and older are welcome.
Dwell, through Saturday at Christ The Good Shepherd Chapel at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 2541 Texas 6 in College Station. A gathering of Catholics throughout Bryan-College Station for engaging talks, liturgies and a Matt Maher concert. The guest speaker will be Kathryn Whitaker. Concert tickets are $15 to $45. Events begin at 5:30 p.m. with the concert at 7:30 p.m. FFor more details, visit stabcs.org/dwell.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
“Pure as the Driven Snow,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Face masks are encouraged. Tickets are $10. stagecenter.net.
Horlock House dual gallery opening reception, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly on display through Sept. 8.
HEALTH AND FITNESS BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot, 4451 Texas 6 in College Station.
Summer 5K Series race 6, 7 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. $10; proceeds benefit Brave Like Gabe. Register at millicanreserve.com.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support groups, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 3705 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Masks are required. Call 774-4713 for more information.
LIVE MUSIC
Ace Carlson, 9 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Free.
Joey McGee, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
EXHIBITS
Body X Landscape at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. An exhibit by Trevor Coopersmith exploring the juxtapositions between humanity and the natural world. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Refrigerator Art, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Professional Artists of Central Texas, through Sept. 2 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Featuring work for sale from artists around the region.