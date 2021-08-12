Calendar for Thursday

Registration is open for the Brazos Valley Beekeepers Association’s Bee School 2021 on Sept. 25 at First Baptist Church, 3100 Cambridge Drive in Bryan. The cost is $70 per person or $125 per couple. Topics include beekeeping basics, expanding an apiary, bee-friendly plants, obtaining an ag exemption and more. Check-in begins at 7 a.m., and lunch is included. Visit bvbeeks.org/events/bee-school for more information.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Meet the Rattlers community pep rally, 7:30 p.m. at Rattler Stadium in Navasota. The Navasota Athletic Booster Club kicks off the school year with a free event that recognizes teachers, administrators, athletic teams and academic clubs. Hot dogs and drinks available for purchase, with a fireworks show.

SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The book club, which focuses on science fiction, fantasy and paranormal books and meets the second Thursday of each month, will be discussing “Children of Blood and Bone” by Tomi Adeyemi. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Readers 16 and older are welcome.