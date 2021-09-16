Calendar for Thursday

1 event to mark on your calendar
A&M Consolidated High School will have a homecoming carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the school's practice soccer field. The event will include carnival booths, food trucks, games, music and more.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Fiestas Patrias Parade, 9 a.m. at Johnson Elementary School, 3800 Oak Hill Drive in Bryan. A drive-by parade to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month.
Third Thursday Art Step, 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Celebrate all things art with participating venues. Live music, artist demonstrations and booths and gallery exhibits.
Brazos Valley Gives ribbon cutting and media launch, 4:30 p.m. at The Veranda, 4706 Wallis Road in Bryan. Food, drinks and networking at the Community Foundation of the Brazos Valley announces plans for Brazos Valley Gives on Oct. 19.
Sanderson Farms drive-thru hiring event, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 2000 Shiloh Ave. in Bryan. Candidates who apply for a position and RSVP online at sandersonfarms.com/careers/events/bryantx will be given priority.
Washington County Fair, through Saturday at 1305 E. Blue Bell Road in Brenham. Senior citizens day; craft and vendor booths; commercial heifer pen show at 8 a.m.; children's petting zoo opens at 10 a.m.; carnival opens at 6 p.m.; rodeo at 7:30 p.m.; Jon Stork concert at 8 p.m.; Kody West concert at 10 p.m. washingtoncofair.com.
Anime Club, 6 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. For ages 13 to 18. Registration not required.
Discovery on the Green, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Green at Century Square in College Station. Young children are encouraged to learn through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.
BCS Triathlon Club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Stella Hotel parking lot, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
LIVE MUSIC
Johnny and Lise McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
The Erwin Family, 6 p.m. at Christ's Way Baptist Church, 3885 Copperfield Drive in Bryan. Free.
Taylor Graves, 6:30 p.m. at Las Palapas, 701 Texas Ave. in College Station. Free.
Colton Morman, 7 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. All singers, songwriters, poets and performers welcome.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
EXHIBITS
Talent, Technology and Technique, through Oct. 1 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features more than 60 works that explore how artists use technologies and technique. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
Evocative Objects: Still Life Painting in Texas, through Oct. 3 at the Stark Art Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/evocative.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Maximum & Minimum with Black and White art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The abstract show is by Natasha Kanevski and Eric Wagoner. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Steamlands art show, through Sept. 30 at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. The exhibition of metal art sculpture is by Del Rio artist Bernardo Meza. The gallery is open Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday from 2 to 9 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.
Madison County art exhibit, through Sept. 15 at the Madison County Museum, 201 S. Madison St. in Madisonville. Art from Bud Tucker and other area artists will be on display. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is by donation.