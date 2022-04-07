Calendar for Thursday

Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church will have a drive-thru “Passion of the Christ” display from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on April 15. The display is a series of scenes that tell the story of Christ’s journey to the cross. The church is at 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. THURSDAY EVENTS Mingle for Meals, 5:30 p.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. A fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Food Bank featuring 10 speakers highlighting 10 local needs. Tickets are $100. For more information, visit bvfb.org/m4m . Take Back the Night, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Rudder Plaza on the Texas A&M University campus. The event, which aims to raise awareness of local survivor support agencies with the goal of ending sexual violence, includes speakers, an awareness walk and resource tables. For more information, visit tx.ag/takebackthenight. The Barricade Boys, 7:30 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $20 to $70 and available at boxoffice.tamu.edu . Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, one-hour story time and craft. Hershel’s Underground Comedy Night, 8 p.m. at Hershel’s, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. For adults 21 and over. Free admission. Trivia on the Green , 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with your friends to answer questions about sports, history, music and more. Free and open to the public.

. “Art & Body” art show and auction, 7 p.m. at Degallery, 930 N. Rosemary Drive in Bryan. Work available for purchase from local, national and international artists. BCS Triathlon Club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Stella Hotel parking lot, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Centering prayer and children’s spirituality program, 5:30 p.m. at Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor Ave. in Bryan. A centering prayer gathering led by Rev. Rich Nelson for adults; children will be led in spiritual activities during the same time. Fruit Trees for the Brazos Valley, 6:30 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. A discussion about what trees to plant and what to do to grow them successfully, presented by the Gardens at Texas A&M University. Free and open to the public. Lunch and Learn, online event from noon to 1 p.m. Hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. The topic is “LGBTQIA+ Youth.” For the Zoom link, visit go.theeagle.com/brazosuu. LIVE MUSIC Alejandro & Lorena, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Mark Briles, 7 p.m. at Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station. COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. SUPPORT GROUPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location. NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information. EXHIBITS Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m. Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper. Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace. Unexpected Treasures on the Texas A&M campus, through April 22 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives. The exhibit includes rare and unique items from campus collections. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through Sunday at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality. Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.