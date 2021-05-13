 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Thursday
0 comments

Calendar for Thursday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host its first public reception in a year on May 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Chris Wilson, Coleen Bradfield and Amanda Lynne, the three artists behind the Art from the Soul exhibit, will share the process behind their work.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Texas A&M University commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.

Mental Health Awareness Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bryan, 506 E. 28th St. Free to attend; donations accepted. Proceeds fund mental health programs and education. The event is hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley.

Do Portugal International Circus, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Performances through Friday are at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.

COVID-19 TESTING

St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.

Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.

Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.

EXHIBITS

Tumble Through Texas, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.

A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.

Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.

Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden hosts 'big four' Congressional leaders at WH

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Solar farm coming to Grimes County
Local News

Solar farm coming to Grimes County

The solar farm and accompanying 59-megawatt battery storage system, which Enel Green Power expects to have operational by the end of this year, is being constructed south of Iola in the northern part of the county. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert