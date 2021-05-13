Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley will host its first public reception in a year on May 20 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Chris Wilson, Coleen Bradfield and Amanda Lynne, the three artists behind the Art from the Soul exhibit, will share the process behind their work.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Texas A&M University commencement ceremonies, 9 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M campus.
Mental Health Awareness Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Bryan, 506 E. 28th St. Free to attend; donations accepted. Proceeds fund mental health programs and education. The event is hosted by National Alliance on Mental Illness Brazos Valley.
Do Portugal International Circus, through Sunday at Post Oak Mall in College Station. Performances through Friday are at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 5 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2, 5 and 8 p.m. Limited seating. General admission tickets start at $15. doportugalcircus.com.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texascurativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Tumble Through Texas, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit features the winners of a contest in which artists displayed their love for Texas on tumblers. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.