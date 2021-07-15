Calendar for Thursday

The College Station school district will have an employee job fair on Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the library at A&M Consolidate High School. Attendees will be able to visit with department directors and complete applications for positions in child nutrition, custodial services and transportation. The school is at 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway. THURSDAY EVENTS Third Thursday Art Step, 6 p.m. in Downtown Bryan. Celebrate all things art with participating venues. Live music, artist demonstrations and booths and gallery exhibits. Children’s storytime, 10:30 a.m. online event from the Clara B. Mounce Public Library in Bryan. Email jstadler@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Century Square Cinema, 8:30 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. A free outdoor showing of “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days.” Discovery on the Green, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., The Green at Century Square in College Station. Young children are encouraged to learn through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events. Ilya Yakushev concert, 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Bryan, 1100 Carter Creek Parkway. Free. Blood drive, 11 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. in the Visiting Angels parking lot, 707 Texas Ave. in College Station. commitforlife.org. Blood drive, 9:15 a.m. to 1:15 a.m. at Jones & Carter, 150 Venture Drive in College Station. commitforlife.org. Blood drive, 2 to 3:45 p.m. at the Texas A&M Veterinary Teaching Hospital, 408 Raymond Stotzer Parkway in College Station. commitforlife.org. Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry. HEALTH AND FITNESS BCS Triathlon club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of Lowe’s parking lot, 4451 Texas 6 in College Station. Summer 5K Series race 3, 7 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. $10; proceeds benefit Brave Like Gabe. SUPPORT GROUPS Alzheimer’s support group, 10:30 a.m. at the St. Joseph MatureWell Lifestyle Center, 3989 North Shore Drive in Bryan. For caregivers, family and friends of people with dementia to develop a support system, exchange information and learn about resources. Call 731-6129 for more information. Friends Gathering Respite Care, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the youth room of the Christ United Methodist Church Annex building, 4201 Texas 6 in College Station. Designed to provide relief to caregivers. Call the church at 690-4673 or email friendsgathering@christ-umc.org for more information. Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location. LIVE MUSIC Live Music on the Lawn, 7 p.m. at The Yard at Caprock Crossing, 1551 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free. COVID-19 TESTING St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com. New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com. Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed. Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus, 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed. EXHIBITS Refrigerator Art, through Aug. 14 at he Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes art created during the organization’s summer art camps. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Postcards from the Future: Paintings of Deluge, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. An exhibit of paintings about strange weather by Mary Ciani, who taught art at Texas A&M University. The Smithsonian Institution’s Water/Ways traveling exhibit, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit explores water’s environmental and cultural impact, including on climate, agriculture, transportation, industry and more. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Art from the Soul, through Saturday at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Growing Harmony: Taking Root, through Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University, 578 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station. Tour the gardens while listening to musical compositions by Texas A&M performance studies staff members and students available for download through a free mobile app. Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults. Revival: Visualizing Natural History Specimens in Art and Science, through Sept. 21 at the Reynolds Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. On display are visualizations generated by researchers and undergraduate students, artworks utilizing CT scanning technology, as well as the original preserved specimens. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is free.