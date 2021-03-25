Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Elks Lodge 859 in Bryan will have a free Easter egg hunt with a meal and games on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children ages 2 to 12 are invited. The lodge is at 304 Mobile Ave. For more information, call 846-2096.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Brazos County Youth Livestock Show, beginning at 7 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan.
Bike Night, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Free beverages, live entertainment, door prizes, a food truck and more.
Business After Hours, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Allen Honda, 2450 Texas 6 in College Station. Free networking event hosted by the Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol and Substance Abuse, 405 W. 28th St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up only.
Blinn College mobile van, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Bedias Civic Center, 3652 Main St., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. No appointment needed. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
All Faiths Chapel, 300 Old Main Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointment or insurance required.
LIVE MUSIC
Brochella, featuring Turntpike Troubabros, Bronus Brothers and My Chemical Bromance. 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station. General admission tickets are $10.
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at The Old Post Office, 102 W. Fox St. in Caldwell. Free.
EXHIBITS
Architecture Faculty Biennial, through April 14 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. Artwork created outside the classroom by Texas A&M University College of Architecture faculty members. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through May 1 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
Something Tangible, through May 20 at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through May 21 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.