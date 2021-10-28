Calendar for Thursday

THURSDAY
EVENTS
Zombie Pub Crawl, 6 to 9 p.m. Costume contests and drink specials at 15 participating bars in Downtown Bryan. $5.
Treats on the Streets, 6 p.m. in the 200 block of Holland Street in Navasota. A costume contest begins at 7 p.m. in the City Hall parking lot.
Annual Fall Fest and Haunted House, 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Haunted house, carnival games, refreshments, candy and more. Free admission.
Ignite the Night, 4:30 p.m. at Residence at Oakmont, 4225 Pendleton Drive in Bryan. A fire safety demonstration with food, games, a bounce house, fire extinguisher training and more.
Trunk-or-Treat, 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Harmony Science Academy, 2031 Texas Ave. in Bryan.
Now and Then, 7 p.m. in Student Center Theater Room F120 on the Blinn College Bryan campus, 2423 Blinn Blvd. Meet theater and film alumni from Blinn College as they share stories about their careers. Free and open to the community.
Harleyween Bike Night, 5 to 8 p.m. at The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 in College Station. Stunt show, adult costume contest, free adult beverages, a food truck, door prizes and more.
Spooky Storytime, 6 p.m. at the Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Decorate a mask after the reading of a spooky picture book story. Snacks provided. No registration required.
Evening Book Tasting, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Multiple tables will be set up with different genres of books. Free for adults. Registration required by emailing areed@bryantx.gov. Refreshments will be provided.
Disney’s “High School Musical,” 7 p.m. at Margaret Rudder Auditorium on the Rudder High School campus, 3251 Austin’s Colony Parkway in Bryan. Tickets are $10 and available at bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, through Sunday at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. Open from noon to sunset. Proceeds benefit Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
BCS Triathlon Club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Stella Hotel parking lot, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program for ages 16 and older. Cost is $5 per class.
LIVE MUSIC
Colton Morman, 6:30 p.m. at Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road in College Station. Free.
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. All singers, songwriters, poets and performers welcome.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
EXHIBITS
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. A celebration of 60 years of service to the Brazos Valley through vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.