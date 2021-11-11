Calendar for Thursday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Friends of the Bryan-College Station Public Library System will be having a book sale this weekend at the Clara B Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday. Books cost $20 per bag on Saturday and $10 for the first bag and $5 for additional bags on Sunday. Proceeds support the library system.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Former Vice President Mike Pence lecture, 7 p.m. in Rudder Auditorium on Texas A&M University campus. The event is part of the Young America’s Foundation campus lecture series. The event, hosted by the Texas A&M University Young Americans for Freedom chapter, is free and open to the public.
Veterans Day remembrance ceremony, 11 a.m. at American Legion Post 159, 101 Waco St. in Bryan.
Veterans Day ceremony, 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the Louis L. Adam Memorial Plaza of Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station. The event will include a roll call of veteran names recently added to the memorial’s Wall of Honor, music, remarks and presentations, as well as a rifle salute and the playing of taps. The ceremony is free and open to the public.
Veterans Day exhibit, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Brazos Valley African American Museum, 500 E. Pruitt St. in Bryan. The exhibit includes displays of veterans from the Brazos Valley. Light refreshments from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Free admission.
“Women in Jeopardy,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10 and only available through stagecenter.net.
Washington County Veterans Day program, 11 a.m. at the Brenham Fire Department Training Center, 1101 US 290 West in Brenham. Tickets for a drive-thru or dine-in barbecue lunch are available in advance for $15. All proceeds go to Washington County veterans groups.
Pool tournament, 8:30 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $10 entry.
SFF Book Club, 5 p.m. online event. The book club, which focuses on science fiction, fantasy and paranormal books and meets the second Thursday of each month, will be discussing “The Lesson” by Cadwell Turnbull. Email amaliga@bryantx.gov for the Zoom link. Readers 16 and older are welcome.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Friday. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Monday. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive, through Monday. Hillier Funeral Home is holding its third annual blanket drive in honor of Al Sims. New and gently used blankets may be dropped off at either Hillier location, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan or 4080 Texas 6 in College Station. Items will be donated to Twin City Mission.
Community pig roast, 4 to 8 p.m. at Whitehall Cafe, 2241 F.M. 2988 in Whitehall. Adults are $12, and children under 12 are $8. Proceeds go to the Whitehall Community Center.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program for ages 16 and older. Cost is $5 per class.
LIVE MUSIC
Salute to America, 6 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 13100 W. Washington St. in Burton. A catered turkey and dressing meal followed by a tribute to Hank Williams Sr. show at 7 p.m. Performers include Donovan Pavlock, Becca & Rusty, Vicki Sue Wehmeyer, Paul Schlesinger, Allison Crowson and the House Tribute Band. Tickets are $25 and only available in advance by calling 979-277-5678.
Daikaiju, Mutant Love and Skunk Money, 9 p.m. at The 101, 101 Texas Ave. in Bryan. $5.
Johnny and Lise’ McNally, 6 p.m. at Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. Free.
Montclair with Sack Lunch, 7 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. grandstaffordtheater.com.
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. All singers, songwriters, poets and performers welcome.
Trey Yenger, 6 to 9 p.m. at Floyd’s Wine Lounge, 315 S. Baylor St. in downtown Brenham.
Open jam night, 7 p.m. at The Alibi Bar, 9002 F.M. 1371 in Chappell Hill. Everyone is welcome to bring an instrument and join the show.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.