Calendar for Thursday

THURSDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Go Red for Women Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,“ 7 p.m. at College Station High School, 4002 Victoria Ave. The classic Shakespeare comedy, set in San Francisco in 1969. Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults. cshstheatre.com.
“Women in Jeopardy,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter Community Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $10 and only available through stagecenter.net.
Conference on Suicide Prevention and Awareness, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. online event, hosted by the Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention. Register at bvcosp2021.eventbrite.com.
Garden to Vase, 6:30 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Learn how to create a centerpiece for holiday tables using flowers and foliage from your garden. No registration required.
Composting with Nature, 6:30 p.m. online meeting of the Post Oak Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas. The Zoom link is tinyurl.com/frogruit.
McFerrin Center Student Marketplace, 4 to 7 p.m. at Startup Aggieland, 1700 Research Parkway in College Station. Student business owners will be selling their products and services.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Nov. 15. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Zumba, 5:45 p.m. at Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. A 45-minute fitness program for ages 16 and older. Cost is $5 per class.
LIVE MUSIC
Open mic night, 6 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. All singers, songwriters, poets and performers welcome.
Dirty River Boys, 7 p.m. at Smitty K’s, 12601 Texas 30 in College Station. Tickets are $15 in advance. go.theeagle.com/smittyks.
Rightfield, 7:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. go.theeagle.com/rightfield.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.
NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art of Sport, through Dec. 23 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit from Houston artist Jason Robichau unites sports and art. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aggie Spirit Gallery, through Nov. 19 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit includes the winning pieces from the Aggie Spirit Community Contest, in which community members were asked to submit anything that evokes the Aggie spirit. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.
A Garden of Earthly Delights, through Dec. 17 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/ged.
Strokes of Genius: Texas Impressionism, through Dec. 17 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. uart.tamu.edu/strokes.
Celebrating 60 Years, through January at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Vintage photographs, artifacts and specimens. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
New Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1505 Dansby St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.
Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.