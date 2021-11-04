Calendar for Thursday

Rightfield, 7:30 p.m. at Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. go.theeagle.com/rightfield.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for the location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health online support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Call 774-4713 for more information.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

“Collage” by Lance Letscher, through Jan. 7 in the Wright Gallery in the Langford A Building in the College of Architecture on the Texas A&M University campus. Weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.