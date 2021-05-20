Calendar for Thursday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Texas Blues Brothers Tribute Band will kick off the Sounds of Summer concert series across from Navasota City Hall on Friday. The concerts are free and begin at 6:30 p.m. Food trucks will be on site, and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and coolers. Navasota City Hall is at 200 E. McAlpine St.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Doing the Most Good luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton in College Station, 801 University Drive. The keynote speaker for the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station event will be Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork. There will also be live and online auctions. The event raises money for programs across the Brazos Valley. Individual tickets are $100. For more information, visit, go.theeagle.com/salvationarmy.
Arts Council of Brazos Valley public reception, 7:30 p.m. at 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Chris Wilson, Coleen Bradfield and Amanda Lynne, the three artists behind the Art from the Soul exhibit, will share the process behind their work.
Discovery on the Green, 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The Green at Century Square. Young children are welcome to learn and develop through movement games, dance and song. Free and open to the public. www.century-square.com/events.
Singer-Songwriter Showcase, 8:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan. Performances by Manzy Lowry, Jake Waylon and Mary-Charlotte Young. Free.
Republican Women of Brazos Valley monthly luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at Embassy Suites, 201 University Drive in College Station. The guest speaker will be John Romero with a program on cybersecurity. The cost is $25.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Townshire Plaza kiosk, 1901 Texas Ave. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Student Rec Center, 187 Corrington Drive on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
Rudder testing tent, 401 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M campus in College Station, 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., weather permitting. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members only. No appointments or insurance needed.
EXHIBITS
Something Tangible, through Thursday at the Wright Gallery at Texas A&M University’s College of Architecture. Artist Bryan Florentin uses materials salvaged from demolition sites and common subjects from daily life to explore relationships between object and image. The gallery, in Langford Architecture Building A, is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free.
A Cast of Blues, through Friday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. The exhibit highlights the men and women who defined the tradition of Mississippi blues music. The gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Admission is free. Face masks are required. uart.tamu.edu/blues.
Live to Build a Better World, through June 30 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M University campus. The exhibit features items found in the library’s science fiction and fantasy research collection and demonstrates how the theme of dramatic environmental changes shapes narratives in the genre of science fiction. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m.
Onwards/Inwards, through July 6 at the the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A mix of charcoal and digital media from Krislyn Koehn. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Art from the Soul, through July 17 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. The gallery is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Birds: Masters of Adaptation, through Oct. 23 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History in Bryan. The exhibit includes specimens, artifacts and photos exploring the diversity of birds. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.