Calendar for Thursday, Sept. 29

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.

THURSDAY

EVENTS Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Barks & Brews, 5 to 7 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Bring dogs for treats and fun. A portion of sales will be donated to Aggieland Humane Society.

“Lord of the Rings” Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Rotary Club of Aggieland, noon-1 p.m., Amico Nave, 203 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Journeys in Prayerful Silence, 6-8 p.m., Middleway Urban Monastery, 309 N. Tabor, Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT

Samara Joy, 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. Friends of Chamber Music presents the jazz vocalist. $20; $5 for students. boxoffice.tamu.edu.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Oct. 15. $12. stagecenter.net.

“Crimes of the Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. $28; $15 students. unitybrenham.org.

Lone Star Music Series concert, 6 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. KEOS presents the event with Matt Harlan set to perform at 6 p.m., Brooke Graham at 7:30 p.m. and Chubby Knuckle Choir at 9 p.m. Doors at 5 p.m. $10-$30. grandstaffordtheater.com.

Rogue Comedy presents Aaron Weber, 7 and 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Adam Berry, 7 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Oct. 7 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.