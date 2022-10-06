Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 6

The Blinn-Bryan Theatre TROUPE opens its season with Paula Vogel’s “The Baltimore Waltz,” a film noir-inspired play. Oct. 13-15 at 7 p.m., and Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Blinn-Bryan Student Center. For ages 12 and older. $5. blinn.edu/boxoffice.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Winterizing Your Garden, 6:30 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Joseph Johnson, garden manager at The Gardens at Texas A&M, discusses preparing your garden for winter.

“Harry Potter” Trivia, 7 p.m., Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square, 144 Century Court, Suite 103 in College Station.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Rotary Club of Aggieland, noon-1 p.m., Amico Nave, 203 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Wine & Wag, 4 to 6 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Bring dogs for treats and fun.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Oct. 15. $12. stagecenter.net.

“Crimes of the Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Beth Henley’s Pulitzer Prize-winning comedy/drama is about three sisters who reunite while waiting to hear about their sick grandfather. Through Sunday. $28; $15 students. unitybrenham.org.

Push to Start, Great Dane, 7 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Kody West, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Mendon Hale, 7 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Juvenile-In-Justice, through Friday at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features photos from an international activism project that tell the stories of juveniles in the justice system. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.