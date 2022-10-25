Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 27

For a spooktacular Halloween, head to Century Square (175 Century Square Dr. in College Station) on Sunday and Monday for family friendly fun. From 4-7 p.m. Sunday, mini pumpkin painting, lawn games, costume contests and a Monster Mash are scheduled. Between 8:30-9:30 p.m. Monday, the Texas A&M Sports Car Club will present a classic and exotic car show. Free to the public.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Howl-O-Ween, 5:30 p.m., Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station. Annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Costume Contest.

Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Lucas Sousa, 6:30 p.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

"Lanterns and Legends: A Decade of Favorites," 6:30 p.m., Navasota Theatre Alliance, Sonny Furman Theatre, 105 W. Washington in Navasota.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi's Patio and Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Jordy Searcy, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Bryan.

"Every Brilliant Thing," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham.

Giovannie & the Hired Guns, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Ryan Ross, 9 p.m., Stampede at College Station, 1500 Harvey Road.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.