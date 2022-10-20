 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20

THURSDAY

EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station.

Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan.

Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by Rev. Kiya Heartwood. Visit brazos-uu.org for more info.

Candidate forum, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Rudder Tower, Room 404 on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. Libertarian Party nominee for governor Mark Tippetts will speak along with other local Libertarian Party candidates: State Senate District 5 nominee Tommy Estes from Round Rock, State Representative District 14 nominee Jeff Miller from College Station, Brazos County Judge nominee Clyde Garland from Bryan and Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 nominee Bailey Cole. Presented by Aggies For Liberty and the Brazos County Libertarian Party.

Fall Fest and Haunted House, 5:30-8 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. Free.

Harvest Moon Garden Party, 6-8 p.m., The Gardens at Texas A&M, 600 John Kimbrough Blvd. in College Station.

Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Sunset Yoga, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7-9 p.m., Century Square, 175 Century Square, in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

A Host of People, “Cleopatra Boy,” 7 p.m., Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus in College Station. $12; $5 students. academyarts.tamu.edu/events.

Dueling Pianos, 7:30-8:30 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 West Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

“Every Brilliant Thing,” 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 330 Church St. in Brenham. To purchase tickets, call 979-830-8358 or visit tickets.unitybrenham.org.

Ricky Montijo, 6-8:30 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Jay Statham & The Tokie Show, 7 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

