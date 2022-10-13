Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 13

The Steak, Stein & Wine Festival is Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. in downtown Cameron. The festival includes a car show, live music, kids games and cornhole tournament. Steak dinners will be served at 5 and 6:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are $45 and can be purchased at cameron-tx.com or by calling 254-697-4979. For more information, visit steaksteinwinefestival.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Sunshine Book Club, 10 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Club will discuss “Wicked Witch Murder” by Leslie Meier.

Pumpkin Decorating, 4 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Decorate a pumpkin with paint, paper and craft supplies.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m., Century Square, 144 Century Court, Suite 103 in College Station.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Rotary Club of Aggieland, noon-1 p.m., Amico Nave, 203 E. Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Other Mozart,” 7:30 p.m., Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M campus. OPAS presents the one-woman drama based on the story of composer Nannerl Mozart, the sister of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. $52 to $72. opastickets.org.

“The Baltimore Waltz,” 7 p.m., Blinn-Bryan Student Center. The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe opens its season with Paula Vogel’s film noir-inspired play. Through Sunday. For ages 12 and older. $5. blinn.edu/boxoffice.

“Over the River and Through the Woods,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The Joe DiPietro-penned production tells the story of a carefree bachelor whose grandparents introduce him to a young Irish woman to keep him from moving across the country. Through Saturday. $12. stagecenter.net.

Zak Webb, 7 p.m., Stampede College Station, 1500 Harvey Road, Suite 2036 in College Station.

Jacob Stelly, Shea Abshier, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.