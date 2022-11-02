Calendar for Thursday, Nov. 3

Nashville country music superstar Lorrie Morgan visits The Barnhill Center at Historic Simon Theatre in Brenham (111 W. Main St.) at 7 p.m., Thursday, Jan. 26. Tickets are $80-$100. Phone: 979-337-7240.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Storytime, 10 a.m., Once Upon a Storytime, Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Dr. in Bryan.

Lecture, 5:15 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center at George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, 1000 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Gen. Tod D. Wolters, former commander U.S. European Command and NATO's Supreme Commander Europe, gives lecture on U.S. Security Interests in Europe: Now and in the Future." Information: bushschoolevents@tamu.edu.

Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Dr. in College Station.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan and Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

Trivia night, 9 p.m., Murphy's Law Pub, 107 N. Main St. in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

David J. Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Rd. in College Station.

Billy McGuigan's Pop Rock Orchestra, 7 p.m., Blinn College Performing Arts Series, 600 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham.

Cole Whittlesey, 8 p.m., Stampede College Station, Post Oak Mall, 1500 Harvey Road in College Station.

Dueling pianos, 7 p.m., BigShots Golf Aggieland, 400 Villa Maria Road in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30-8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

EXHIBITS

Questionable Foods, through Feb. 25 at the James R. Reynolds Gallery in Texas A&M’s Memorial Student Center. The exhibit features brightly colored glass sculptures and collages of food packaging including cereal boxes, chip bags and soda cans. The gallery is on the second floor of the MSC and is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Free.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.