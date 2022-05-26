Calendar for Thursday, May 26

The TAMU Chinese School Art Show will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. It is a come-and-go art show that celebrates Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. www.bcslibrary.org/events.

THURSDAY EVENTS

“Remembering the Fallen,” 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at The Museum of the American G.I., 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The museum honors Memorial Day with events, exhibits and displays. Includes the Vietnam Heroes Exhibit, with 3,417 dog tags honoring Texas veterans who died or were missing in action in Vietnam. At 3 p.m. Sunday, the Armored Support Group will perform a 21-gun salute with 105mm howitzers, capping the series of events. americangimuseum.org.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, half-hour story time and craft.

Lunch and Learn, noon. Virtual event hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. brazos-uu.org.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square, 144 Century Court, Suite 103 in College Station.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

Trivia Night — Prohibition Era, 7 p.m., Ronin, 800 N. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Alejandro & Lorena, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through Saturday at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Thursday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through June 24 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through June 25 at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.