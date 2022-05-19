Calendar for Thursday, May 19

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Doing the Most Good Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Hilton & Conference Center, 801 University Drive, College Station. The Salvation Army Bryan-College Station presents its 11th annual event that raises money for its programs and services throughout the county. Former U.S. Rep. Bill Flores of Bryan will be the keynote speaker. give.salvationarmytexas.org/event/the-eleventh-annual-doing-the-most-good-luncheon-bryan-college-station/e387914

American Red Cross blood drive, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Hearne High School gym, 1201 W. Brown St. Donors will be entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper, and receive a $10 e-gift card. Visit rcblood.org/camper for appointment information.

Lunch and Learn, noon, virtually hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. Dr. Sam Durrett, an ICU pulmonary specialist from Atlanta, discusses the state of COVID-19. brazos-uu.org for link.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, half-hour story time and craft.

ENTERTAINMENT

“The Last Five Years,” 7 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, Bryan. Musical, which examines a five-year marriage, is directed by Keri Kempf and Alanna O’Connell. $10-$20. theatrecompany.com.

Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

3rd Floor Follies burlesque show, 8 p.m. 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m. at Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road in College Station, and 200 W. 26th Street in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square, 144 Century Court, Suite 103 in College Station.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.