Calendar for Thursday, May 12

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Sunshine Book Club, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th Street in Bryan. This new adult in-person club presents its first meeting, during which “Plain Perfect” by Beth Wiseman will be discussed. Contact Mike Jones at mjones@bryantx.gov or 979-209-5622 for more information. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs/.

Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, half-hour story time and craft.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with your friends to answer questions about sports, history, music and more. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.

BCS Triathlon Club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot, 4451 Texas 6 in College Station.

Lunch and Learn, noon. Virtual event hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. More info at brazos-uu.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT

JD Notaro, 8 p.m. Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Taylor Graves Trio, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Space: Now You See It, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.