 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Calendar for Thursday, May 12

  • 0

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Sunshine Book Club, 10 a.m. at Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th Street in Bryan. This new adult in-person club presents its first meeting, during which “Plain Perfect” by Beth Wiseman will be discussed. Contact Mike Jones at mjones@bryantx.gov or 979-209-5622 for more information. bcslibrary.org/book-clubs/.

Once Upon a Story Time, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, half-hour story time and craft.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Win prizes by competing with your friends to answer questions about sports, history, music and more. Free and open to the public. century-square.com/events.

BCS Triathlon Club weekly ride, 6:30 p.m., departing from the east corner of the Lowe’s parking lot, 4451 Texas 6 in College Station.

People are also reading…

Lunch and Learn, noon. Virtual event hosted by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. More info at brazos-uu.org.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT

JD Notaro, 8 p.m. Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Taylor Graves Trio, 7:30 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Space: Now You See It, through Sunday at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert