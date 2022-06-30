Calendar for Thursday, June 30

StageCenter presents “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” from Aug. 4-20. The adventure features Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. 218 N. Bryan Ave. $10-$15. stagecenter.net.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Storyteller Toni Simmons, 10:30 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Cultural folklore storytelling. Free tickets on first-come, first-served basis.

Across the Seas: Ocean Zones, 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Learn about ocean zones, along with games and a craft. Free tickets on first-come, first-served basis.

Blood drive, 3 to 7:30 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station. Free beach towel for donors.

Throwin’ Thursdays Cornhole Tournament, 6:30 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m. at Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road in College Station, and 200 W. 26th Street in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

Freaks and Geeks with DJ Bear, 8 p.m., 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aniston Pate, 7 p.m., Mo’s Irish Pub & Grill, 1025 University Drive, Suite 101 in College Station.

Jeremy Todd, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

David J. Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Texas Sea Grant: 50 Years of Stewardship, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. Learn about Texas Sea Grant programs, how sea turtles are saved by turtle excluder devices and how experts build communities for the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.