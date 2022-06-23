Calendar for Thursday, June 23

The city of Madisonville celebrates Independence Day with its July 4 Celebration from 5 to 9 p.m. at Lake Madison. The event features live music from the Texas 105 Band, food vendors, face painting and kid activities and ends with a fireworks show. THURSDAY EVENTS World’s Largest Swim Lesson, 1 p.m. at Bryan Aquatic Center, 3100 Oak Ridge Drive in Bryan. All ages welcome to this event that attempts to break the record for the world’s largest swim lesson, and to raise awareness for water safety. Free. Storyteller Sue Young, 10:30 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan, and at 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Free tickets distributed Thursday on first-come, first-served basis. Throwin’ Thursdays Cornhole Tournament, 6:30 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan. Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan. Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m. at Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road in College Station, and 200 W. 26th Street in Bryan. ENTERTAINMENT “Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Robert Harling’s play about a group of friends in a small Louisiana town was the inspiration for the 1989 feature film. Directed by Micaela Eagle. $10. stagecenter.net. Joey McGee, 6:30 p.m., Urban Table, 3006 Barron Road, Suite 100 in College Station. Monica Schaefer, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station. Alejandro & Lorena, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station. SUPPORT GROUPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location. NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information. COVID-19 TESTING Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. EXHIBITS Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through Friday at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Primal Forces: Earth, through Saturday at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Oceans of Plastic, through July 5 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.