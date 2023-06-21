THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tavo Run Club, 7 a.m., Tavo Coffee Co., 419 N. Main St. in Bryan.

Camp Millican: Pathfinders Camp Session 2, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154. millicanreserve.com/camp-millican/

World's Largest Swim Lesson, 9-11 a.m., Bryan Aquatic Center, 3100 Oak Ridge in Bryan.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Painting exhibition, 3-5 p.m., Cushing Memorial Library & Archives, 400 Spence St. in College Station. Speaker Justin Curtsinger discusses how Texas' history and landscapes and Texas A&M's cultural heritage inspired the architects and artists that worked on campus during the 1930s and 1940s. Free.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

Tarot Readings by Astra Adara, 7 p.m., The Velvet Leaf Cigar Lounge, 107 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Dave Skinner and Associates, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Tickets and information at stagecenter.net.

"Godspell," 7:30 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets: $30 adults, $15 students available at tickets.unitybrenham.org or 979-830-8358.

Sykotic Tendencies, Billy Batts & The Made Men, 8:30 p.m., The 101, 101 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

EXHIBITS

We Served Too, through July 30 at the Museum of the American G.I. (1914 Texas 6 in College Station). Exhibit explores the various duties animals have performed throughout military history. From World War I to the present day, animals have served as protectors, mascots and companions. Tickets: $14 adults and $6 for ages 5-17, children 4 and under are free, available at americangimuseum.org or 979-690-0501. Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.