Calendar for Thursday, June 16

“Celebrate! A View of Juneteenth Traditions and Customs,” an exhibit of artifacts, images and newspaper articles, is open through July at the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Bus Depot Gallery, at 313 East Alamo. Open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and by appointment.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Gospel Festival, 6 p.m., Neal Recreation Center, 600 N. Randolph in Bryan. The Brazos Valley African American Heritage and Cultural Society presents this Juneteenth event with performances by local gospel groups and an announcement of scholarship recipients.

Across the Seas: Marine Life, 3 p.m. at Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History presents this event about marine life, including some specimens from the sea. Limited space; free tickets handed out Thursday on first-come, first-served basis.

Summer Movie Series at Century Square: “Encanto,” 8:30 p.m. at The Green at Century Square. Movie begins at 8:45. Blankets are welcome. No outside food or beverages.

Throwin’ Thursdays Cornhole Tournament, 6:30 p.m. at Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Steel Magnolias,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. Robert Harling’s play about a group of friends in a small Louisiana town was the inspiration for the 1989 feature film. Directed by Micaela Eagle. $10. stagecenter.net.

“The Sweet Delilah Swim Club,” 7:30 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. The play about the long-term friendships among five women was written by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten. It is directed by Carolyn Houston Boone. $15 and $27. unitybrenham.org.

Element Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Alejandro & Lorena, 6 p.m., Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Wild/LIFE: Guild of Book Workers Triannual Exhibition, through June 24 at the Cushing Memorial Library and Archives on the Texas A&M campus. A collection of 50 works by the members of the Guild of Book Workers interpreting the theme of wildlife. The exhibit is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Primal Forces: Earth, through June 25 at the James R. Reynolds Student Art Gallery on the second floor of the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M campus. A curated collection of artwork depicting the Earth’s beauty through fabrics. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.