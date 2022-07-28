Calendar for Thursday, July 28

The Mitchell Institute presents a Star Party on Wednesday, Aug. 3, from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. in front of Sbisa Dining Hall, 233 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus. physics.tamu.edu/events/mitchell-institute-star-party-4.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Tip-a-Cop, 3 to 10 p.m., Texas Roadhouse, 1601 University Drive in College Station. Law enforcement officers from around Bryan and College Station will refill drinks and serve customers for tips, which benefit Special Olympics.

The Chemistry Roadshow, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. The Texas A&M Chemistry Department presents Dr. Pennington’s chemistry display with explosions, goop and more. Tickets handed out on first-come, first-served basis.

Barks & Brews, 5 to 7 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Bring dogs for treats and fun. A portion of sales will be donated to Aggieland Humane Society.

Lunch and Learn, noon. Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley hosts virtual event “Implications of loss of Roe — possible consequences of Roe being struck” by the Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main St. in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Cinderella,” 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Unity Theatre, 300 Church St., Brenham. The fairy tale is told in the style of English pantomime, and the cast features children in Unity’s summer drama camp. Directed by Unity’s executive artistic director Kate Revnell-Smith. $10 and $15. unitybrenham.org.

Rogue Comedy with Andrew Youngblood and Jessi Saldana, 9 p.m., 5 Knocks Speakeasy, 120 S. Main St., Downtown Bryan.

David J. Skinner, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Monday at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.