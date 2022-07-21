Calendar for Thursday, July 21

The 29th annual Feast of Caring is Aug. 3 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The event, which benefits the Brazos Valley Food Bank, features a lunch of rice, beans, sausage, salad and dessert, served by “celebrity servers.” No tickets or reservations required. Free; donations accepted. Call 979-779-3663 for more information. THURSDAY EVENTS Chemistry Roadshow, 10:30 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. The Texas A&M Chemistry Department presents Dr. Pennington’s chemistry display with explosions, goop and more. For ages 5 and older. Tickets handed out on first-come, first-served basis. Century Square Cinema, 8:30 p.m., the Green at Century Square. Century Square presents a “girls night” screening of “The Proposal,” the 2009 movie starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. Opens at 8 p.m. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. Lunch and Learn, noon. Virtual event by the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. Topic: “Reproductive Justice?” by the Rev. Kiya Heartwood. brazos-uu.org. Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan. SUPPORT GROUPS Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location. NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Call 774-4713 or visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information. ENTERTAINMENT 40 Oz. to Freedom, A Tribute to Sublime, Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. 3rd Floor Follies burlesque show, 9 p.m., 3rd Floor Cantina, 201B W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. Monica Schaefer, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station. COVID-19 TESTING Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com. Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required. EXHIBITS George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission. Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.