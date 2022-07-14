Calendar for Thursday, July 14

Austin Meade, a singer-songwriter and former Texas A&M student, will perform July 22 at The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station. Doors open at 8 p.m. $15 in advance, $20 day of show. thetapbcs.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Across the Seas: Box Craft, 3 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Bring a box that a child can sit in comfortably to decorate as a boat or underwater scene. Tickets handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Summer Art Contests. Bryan-College Station Public Library System presents art contests for ages 5 to 18 and an adult contest for ages 18 and older. Through July 22. Artwork can be turned in at either Ringer or Mounce Library. Details at bcslibrary.org/summer-reading-program/#art-contest.

Throwin’ Thursdays cornhole tournament, 6:30 p.m., Cadillac Ranch Bar & Grill, 8200 Sandy Point Road in Bryan.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 p.m., Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m. at Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road in College Station, and 200 W. 26th Street in Bryan.

Rose Manning, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Brazos Valley Mental Health support group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org/namibvsupport for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

George Bush: An Environmental President, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit explores President George H.W. Bush’s environmental initiatives, including the Clean Air Act Amendment, the Oceans Act and the Everglades National Park Expansion Act. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Oceans of Plastic, through Aug. 1 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.