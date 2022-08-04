Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 4

Country singer-songwriter Cody Johnson returns to headline the Aggies Back to School Bash on Aug. 27 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheatre, 1015 Colgate Drive in College Station. Josh Ward and Jesse Raub Jr. also perform. Doors at 5 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m. No chairs, blankets, outside food or beverages. $45. codyjohnsonmusic.com/events/college-station-tx.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Stuff the Bus, 5 to 8 p.m., H-E-B, 725 E. Villa Maria Road, Suite 1300 in Bryan. Junior League of Bryan-College Station invites monetary and school supply donations to benefit local students. www.jlbcs.org/stuff-the-bus/.

Barks & Brews, 5 to 7 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Bring dogs for treats and fun. A portion of sales will be donated to Aggieland Humane Society.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square, 144 Century Court, Suite 103 in College Station.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Continues through Aug. 20. $10-$15. stagecenter.net.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Aug. 11 at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.