THURSDAY

EVENTS

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m., Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Yoga, 6:30 p.m., Lake Walk, 4100 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 p.m., Century Square, 170 Century Square Drive in College Station.

Sports trivia, 7 p.m., Four Downs Sports Bar, 700 University Drive E. in College Station.

31 card tournament, 7 p.m., The Beer Joint, 12550 Texas 30 in College Station.

Aggieland trivia, 8 p.m., Rx Pizza, 200 W. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan; 8 p.m. Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road W. in College Station.

Trivia, 9 p.m., Yesterdays Bar & Grill, 4421 S. Texas Ave. in Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly, 5:30-7 p.m. For information and directions call 979-846-0617.

ENTERTAINMENT

Ricky Montijo, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

Austin English, 6:30 p.m., Palace Theater, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

"The Curse of an Aching Heart," 7:30 p.m., StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Admission: $18 adults, $15 students/seniors available at stagecenter.net/tickets.html.

Ty Laramore, 7:30 p.m., Canteen Bar & Grill at Cavalry Court, 200 Century Court in College Station.

Carson Jeffrey, 8 p.m., The Tap, 815 Harvey Road in College Station.

EXHIBITS

Marine Corps Art, through Sept. 4 at the George Bush Presidential Library & Museum’s Fidelity Gallery (1000 George Bush Drive W. in College Station). Works of art by combat veterans, focusing on the Marine Corps immediately following the Vietnam War through recent years. The museum is open 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.

I Will Go to Texas, through Sept. 29 at Cushing Memorial Library & Archives (400 Spencer St. in College Station). "I Will Go to Texas: A Selection of Texas Landscapes, Wildflowers and Wildlife" features paintings from artists such as James Audubon spanning from the mid-1800s through the late-1900s that capture Texas' natural and cultural history. Exhibit is free. Cushing Library is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Shells: The Elegant Armor of Mollusks, through Oct. 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History (3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan). Highlights the museum's own collection of exquisite shells, with many rarely on display and artistically displayed along with rare books, fossil shells, artifacts, images and elegant jewelry. Museum open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Admission: $5 adults, $4 students/seniors, 3 and under free.