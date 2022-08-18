Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 18

Pints & Paws will celebrate National Dog Day in Downtown Bryan on Aug. 27 from 2 to 6 p.m. on Main Street, in front of Blackwater Draw Brewery. Local craft beer by Blackwater Draw and KinderHill will be offered, along with dog activities, vendors, music and food trucks. Dog photography will be offered, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Bryan Animal Center. Animal organizations will be on hand. destinationbryan.com/pintsandpaws.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Senior Dance, 6 to 9:30 p.m., Brazos Center, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The city of Bryan’s Parks & Recreation presents the dance for ages 55 and older, with a luau theme, entertainment, food, door prizes and a cash bar. $5 tickets are available at the Bryan Aquatic Center and Parks & Recreation offices. RSVP by contacting Gwynne Shillings at 979-209-5518 or gshillings@bryantx.gov.

Century Square Cinema, 8:45 p.m., The Green at Century Square in College Station. Family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.

Barks & Brews, 5 to 7 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Bring dogs for treats and fun. A portion of sales will be donated to Aggieland Humane Society.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Continues through Saturday. $10. stagecenter.net.

Mark Briles, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Lucas Sousa, 6 p.m., Casa Do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Connection Peer Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.