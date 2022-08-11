Calendar for Thursday, Aug. 11

Century Square Cinema presents a family movie night screening of “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the 2021 movie starring Tom Holland, Zendaya and Benedict Cumberbatch, Aug. 18 at The Green at Century Square. Opens at 8 p.m., movie starts at 8:45. Free. Blankets welcome; no outside food or drink. century-square.com/events.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Blue Bell visit, 2, 3 and 4 p.m., Larry J. Ringer Library, 1818 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Blue Bell Creameries representatives discuss the history of Blue Bell and how they create new flavors. With activity sheet and a free vanilla ice cream cup.

Sunshine Book Club, 10 a.m., Clara B. Mounce Public Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Bryan. The book “Little Green” by Walter Mosley will be discussed.

Book Club, 7 p.m., Wildflyer Mead Co., 16481 County Road 319 in Navasota. This month’s book discussion: Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” facebook.com/wildflyermead.

Barks & Brews, 5 to 7 p.m., Cavalry Court Hotel & The Canteen Bar & Grill, 200 Century Court in College Station. Bring dogs for treats and fun. A portion of sales will be donated to Aggieland Humane Society.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square, 144 Century Court, Suite 103 in College Station.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

ENTERTAINMENT

“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” 7:30 p.m., StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. The adventure features Sherlock Holmes taking on the mystery of “The Hound of the Baskervilles.” Written by Ken Ludwig, directed by Jennifer Hargis. Continues through Aug. 20. $10. stagecenter.net.

Element Jazz Band, 7 p.m., Luigi’s Patio Ristorante, 3975 Texas 6 in College Station.

Ponderosa Drive, 7:30 p.m., Grand Stafford Theater, 106 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), 5:30 p.m. A peer-led weight loss support group. Call 846-0617 for location.

NAMI Connection Recovery Support Group, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Free support group for people with symptoms of mental health issues. Open to residents in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington counties. Meetings are held online and in-person. Visit namibv.org for more information.

COVID-19 TESTING

Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 210 Olsen Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Saved By the Bell: Celebrating Art Education in the Brazos Valley, through Thursday at Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. Exhibit includes works by more than a dozen current and retired teachers in the Brazos Valley. Open Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Checkered Past: The Story of Board Games, through Oct. 29 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. The exhibit explores the history of board games, going back to ancient Egypt, China, Mexico and medieval Europe. Includes first-edition Chutes and Ladders board game from 1943, and a replica of The Landlord’s Game, which was the precursor to Monopoly. Also checkers, backgammon and chess. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. $5 for adults, $4 students, seniors and children. Free for children under 3.

Mandela: The Official Exhibition, through April 23 at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. The exhibit examines the life of Nelson Mandela, South Africa’s first democratically elected president, and his fight against apartheid. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults. bush41.org/visit/admission.