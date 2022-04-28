Calendar for Thursday, April 28

Austin Meade, a singer-songwriter and former Texas A&M student, will perform along with Kody West at 9 p.m. May 3 at Hurricane Harry’s, 313 College Ave. in College Station. $15. harrys.bcsclubs.com.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

B/CS Chamber of Commerce Watercooler 5K Fun Run & Walk, 4 to 6 p.m. at Lake Walk in Bryan. The event promotes a healthy workplace. Register at business.bcschamber.org.

Victory at Sea: Naval Power and the Transformation of the Global Order, 5 p.m. at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. The Albritton Center for Grand Strategy and the Scowcroft Institute of International Affairs at the Bush School of Government & Public Service at Texas A&M present historian Paul Kennedy, director of international security studies at Yale. Kennedy will discuss his new book “Victory at Sea.” bush.tamu.edu.

Once Upon a Storytime, 10 a.m. at Lake Walk Pavilion, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley will host a free, half-hour story time and craft.

Lunch and Learn, noon, virtually hosted by Unitarian Universalist Church of the Brazos Valley. “Goddess Centered Worship Beltane” by Rev. Catherine Buck Clarenbach. Visit brazos-uu.org for link and more information.

ENTERTAINMENT

Colton French, 9 p.m. at 3rd Floor Cantina, 201 W. 26th Street in Bryan.

Better Strangers, Montclair, MVVN, 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at The 101, 101 South Texas Ave. in Bryan.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” 6:30 p.m. at Blinn-Bryan Student Center Theatre in Building F of the Bryan campus. The Blinn-Bryan Theatre Troupe presents this adaptation of William Shakespeare’s play. $5, free for children 12 and younger. blinn.edu/boxoffice.

“The Turn of the Screw,” 7:30 p.m. at StageCenter, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Bryan. StageCenter presents this ghostly English tale by Henry James, adapted by Jack Neary and directed by Robin Sutton.

Harry Potter Trivia Night, 7 to 9 p.m. at Ronin Farm & Restaurant, 800 N. Main Street in Bryan.

Thursday Night Trivia, 9 to 11 p.m. at Murphy’s Law, 107 N. Main Street in Bryan.

Aggieland Trivia, 8 p.m. at Rx Pizza, 1664 Greens Prairie Road in College Station, and 200 W. 26th Street in Bryan.

Trivia on the Green, 7 to 10 p.m. at Century Square, 144 Century Court, Suite 103 in College Station.

COVID-19 TESTING Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Rapid PCR testing. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. On-site registration accepted. curative.com.

Rudder Plaza kiosk, 275 Joe Routt Blvd. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

Mays Plaza kiosk, 1100 Hensel Drive on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swab tests for Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

A.P. Beutel Health Center, 311 Houston St. on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. For Texas A&M students, faculty and staff members. Appointments required.

EXHIBITS

Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.

The Art of Gemology, through July 9 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by Neena Buxani. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Painting My Legacy, through May 31 at the Arts Council of Brazos Valley, 4180 Texas 6 in College Station. A collection of work by June Dudley. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Texas on Paper, through May 29 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit examines the growth and popularity of printmaking among artists and an exploration of various paper media. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/paper.

Space: Now You See It, through May 15 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit explores how floral art installations inhabit and alter perceptions of space and depth of field. The gallery is open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. tx.ag/floralspace.

Fire and Earth, the Story of Ceramics, through May 28 at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Exhibit highlights include the origins of ceramics, current uses and the future of the material. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults.