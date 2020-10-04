 Skip to main content
Calendar for Sunday
Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The sixth annual Texas Women, Peace and Security Symposium will be held via Zoom on Nov. 20. The Texas A&M University Bush School of Government and Public Service event will bring together internationally recognized experts who have worked to ensure the participation of women in matters of national security. For a registration link, visit https://calendar.tamu.edu/tamu/view/event/event_id/180387.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

Texas Renaissance Festival opening weekend, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.

MONDAY

EVENTS

The College Station Noon Lions Club Hall of Fame Ceremony, noon at the Hilton College Station. Seven Lions Club members will be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Attend in person on view online.

The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.

Aggie Habitat for Humanity pumpkin patch, runs through Oct. 31. Open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The annual fundraiser helps support the construction of a Habitat home. The pumpkin patch will be at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 220 Rock Prairie Road in College Station.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Pilates mat session, 11:45 a.m., online event. Classical floor exercises that strengthen and lengthen muscles, increase flexibility and enhance posture. No prior Pilates experience needed; for all levels. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

Meditation session, 12:30 p.m., online event. Learn how to improve health and increase happiness with a meditation session for all levels of experience. Register for a Zoom link via the “Flourish TAMU” app or at www.wellnessliving.com/signup/flourishtamu.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.

Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Christ United Methodist Church is hosting an online class that covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 979-204-2337.

WEDNESDAY

EVENTS

Clara B. Mounce Fall Live Virtual Storytime, 10:30 a.m. Online event. www.bcslibrary.org/events.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Gratitude Noon AL-Anon meeting, noon to 1 p.m. A&M Church of Christ building, 2475 Earl Rudder Freeway South, College Station. Use the church office entrance to get directions to the meeting room. Masks are encouraged. Held every Wednesday.

THURSDAY

EVENTS

Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.

HEALTH AND FITNESS

Hospice Brazos Valley is hosting an online grief support group for those ages 18 and older every second and fourth Thursday from 1 to 1:45 p.m. There is no cost to participate. An RSVP is required. For more information, email bcolvin@hospicebrazosvalley.org.

