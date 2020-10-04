Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The sixth annual Texas Women, Peace and Security Symposium will be held via Zoom on Nov. 20. The Texas A&M University Bush School of Government and Public Service event will bring together internationally recognized experts who have worked to ensure the participation of women in matters of national security. For a registration link, visit https://calendar.tamu.edu/tamu/view/event/event_id/180387.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

The Michelle Lynn Holsey Foundation NCHA Cutting & Benefit, through Monday at the Brazos County Expo. For a schedule, visit www.michellelynnholsey.com/fundraisers.

Faith in Action pumpkin patch, through Oct. 31 at 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan. Open noon to 8 p.m. Proceeds go toward Bryan-College Station Habitat for Humanity house sponsorships.