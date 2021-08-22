Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar
Robert Earl Keen, the Josh Abbott Band, Shane Smith & The Saints and John Baumann will perform on Oct. 8 at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. Gates open at 5 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. General admission tickets are $35 and available at go.theeagle.com/chilifest.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra Chamber Music Series concert, 7 p.m. at the Pavilion at Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive in Bryan. Featuring a string quartet. Patrons are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.
Rally Day, 10 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, 1500 Salem Road in Brenham. Catered meal, bounce house, cornhole tournament and pitch tournament.
HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Admission is $10 for adults.
Youth rodeo, 10 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Snook Volunteer Fire Department annual barbecue fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SPJST Lodge No. 9, 457 County Road 269 in Snook. Meal tickets are $12 at the door for a plate of chicken and sausage with all the trimmings. There will also be a cake auction and gun drawing.
Super Sunday pool tournament and calcutta, 3:30 p.m. at Wheel's Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $20 entry fee.
101 Dalmations Kids 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $10 for adults. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
“Pure as the Driven Snow,” 2 p.m. at StageCenter Theatre, 218 N. Bryan Ave. in Downtown Bryan. Face masks are encouraged. Tickets are $10. stagecenter.net.
Sunday Board Gaming, 3 to 8 p.m. at Carney's Pub & Grill, 3410 S. College Ave. in Bryan.
Sunday Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Drive in College Station.
Back to School Bash, 2 to 4 p.m. on the A&M United Methodist Church annex lawn, 417 University Drive in College Station. Bring a swimsuit and lawn chairs.
Ministry fair, 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Saviour's Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station. Ministry members will offer information about utilizing your talents in the service of God.
Worship Ministry Training, 4 to 6 p.m. at Living Hope Baptist Church, 4170 Texas 6 in College Station.
Student fun night, 5 to 7 p.m. at Caldwell First Assembly, 107 S. Temple St. in Caldwell. Free food and drinks, Color War games and a slip-n-slide for students in sixth through 12th grades.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Focus Weekend — Chaff in the Wind, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how early Texans prepared the grain harvest to be ground nto flour. Adult admission is $8.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Horlock House dual gallery, through Sept. 8 at 1215 E. Washington Ave. in Navasota. The gallery is a culmination of the Navasota Artist in Residence program, with work from Jacob Jimerson and Arienne Boly. The gallery is open Thursday through Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.
Sunday Funday with Jerry Moreno, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
Tailgate Poets, 1:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
Johnny & the Spinsations, 7 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.
Nathan’s Old School Texas Polka Show, 3 to 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Authentic old-school Czech, Polish and German Texas polka music.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
South Brazos County Fire Department special meeting, 6 p.m. at Millican Fire Station, 2985 Wingfall St. in Millican. The agenda includes adopting the fiscal year 2022 budget and tax rate.
COVID-19 TESTING
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.
Stroller Strides pre- and post-natal fitness class, 9 a.m. at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater in College Station. A carnival-themed fitness class hosted by Fit4Mom Bryan-College Station. The first class is free.