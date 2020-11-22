Calendar for Sunday

Charity tennis mixer, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club, hosted by the Brazos Valley Tennis Association. $25 registration, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. Tickets: forms.gle/f6GAbYDuY7agDu1i6.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.

Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.

Mid-Season Show, 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Rock bands begin performing at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Sunday Sound Circle, 3 to 6 p.m. at Front Street Burgers, 8137 County Road 315 in Caldwell. Bring a chair and listen to performances from singers and songwriters or join in.

MONDAY

EVENTS

Food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Catwalk BCS, 1877 Briarcrest Drive. The salon is working in conjunction with Aggieland Roofing for the drive-thru event. All donations will be unloaded from your vehicle. Each donation drop will enter donor into a raffle, with winners announced Tuesday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1076442216112819/.