Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Rudder High School RangeRettes will present Dancing in December at 7 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Rudder High School Auditoritum. The event will fature performances by the RangeRettes, Rudder cheerleaders, Vox Cor and Rudder’s theater department. Proceeds from the showcase will help purchase costumes andt ravel for spring competitions. Masks are required. Tickets are $6 and must be reserved at https://bryanisdfinearts.ludus.com/index.php.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas Junior Charolais Association state show, at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas High School Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, 5 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Junior High Rodeo Association, Region IX competition, at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Charity tennis mixer, 3:30 to 6 p.m. at Pebble Creek Country Club, hosted by the Brazos Valley Tennis Association. $25 registration, with proceeds going to the Salvation Army of Bryan-College Station. Tickets: forms.gle/f6GAbYDuY7agDu1i6.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. The Green at Century Square, 1025 University Drive in College Station. Live outdoor music.
Battle of the Bands, 8 p.m. at Southerns in the Post Oak Mall in College Station.
Mid-Season Show, 3 p.m. at the Palace Theatre, 105 S. Main St. in Downtown Bryan. Rock bands begin performing at 3:45 p.m. Tickets are $5.
Sunday Sound Circle, 3 to 6 p.m. at Front Street Burgers, 8137 County Road 315 in Caldwell. Bring a chair and listen to performances from singers and songwriters or join in.
MONDAY
EVENTS
Food drive benefitting the Brazos Valley Food Bank from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Catwalk BCS, 1877 Briarcrest Drive. The salon is working in conjunction with Aggieland Roofing for the drive-thru event. All donations will be unloaded from your vehicle. Each donation drop will enter donor into a raffle, with winners announced Tuesday. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1076442216112819/.
