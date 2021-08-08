Calendar for Sunday

1 event to mark on your calendar
The Texas Truck and Tractor Pullers Association will be in Bryan on Oct. 17 for the Brazos Valley Truck and Tractor Pull at the Brazos County Expo on Leonard Road. Gates open at noon, with the event starting at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for ages 6 and older.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Willy Wonka Jr., 2 p.m. at The Theatre Company of Bryan-College Station, 3125 Texas Ave., Suite 500, in Bryan. General admission tickets are $20 for adults. theatrecompany.com/tickets.
Back-to-School Haircuts, noon to 4 p.m. at GoldStar Barber Academy, 1859 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Thirty barbers and stylists will offer free haircuts to area students in kindergarten through 12th grades. School supplies will also be collected.
Youth Ice Hockey Invitational, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive in College Station. The Brazos Valley Hockey Club will hold an ice hockey open house to provide information about the youth league and take registrations. A hockey game starts at 11:45 a.m.
Sunday Gospel Social, 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley TROUPE, 3705 E. 29th St. in Bryan. An evening of inspirational and gospel music feature Mark and Linda Bendiksen, Reliance Baptist Quartet, Alvina Mayberry, M.A. Sterling and more. Admission by donation.
Brazos County 4-H Achievement Banquet, 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. The banquet theme is "4-H Under the Stars."
Navasota Athletic Booster Club monthly meeting, 5:30 p.m. in the library at Navasota High School, 1 Rattler Drive.
Harvest Grape Stomp, 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Windy Winery, 4232 Clover Road in Brenham. Adult tickets are $30 in advance and $32 at the winery. windywinery.com.
Back-to-School Blessings, 7:30 to 10 a.m.. The Warrior Women of Prayer from the College Station Seventh-Day Adventist Church will be visiting school campuses to pray for blessings for the new school year. Campuses to be visited include, in order, Spring Creek Elementary School, College Station High School, International Leadership of Texas, Rock Prairie Elementary School, South Knoll Elementary School, Jane Long Intermediate School, Blinn College and Texas A&M University's Zachry Engineering Center.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to noon at Brenham Church of Christ, 2800 Victory Lane in Brenham. Email billylesliebennett@sbcglobal.net for details.
Blood drive, 8:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Anderson Baptist Church, 279 S. Main St. in Anderson. Email tramern@gmail.com for details.
Focus Weekend — Farmers Nooning, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn how 19th century farmers would renew their energy by taking a midday rest. Adult admission is $8.
Voices from Vietnam: Stories from Those Who Served, through Sept. 30 at the Museum of the American GI, 19124 Texas 6 in College Station. The exhibit highlights stories of the Vietnam War from the veterans who were there. The museum is open noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $6 for adults.
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas Gulf Coast. The museum is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station, weather permitting. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and listen to live music on The Green. No outside food or drink is allowed. Free parking.
Sunday Funday with Karissa Presley, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free.
The Gentle Lamb Experience, 7 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.
Texas TNT, 1 p.m. at Drifter's Icehouse, 29293 F.M. 149 in Richards. Free.
Southern Plainsmen Quartet, 10:45 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 1100 Niebuhr St. in Brenham. The public is invited to attend the morning worship service for the concert.
Garrett Snowden, 3:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham. Free.
MONDAY
EVENTS
College Station Noon Lions Club, noon at the College Station Hilton, 801 University Drive. Former Brazos County Sheriff Chris Kirk will be the speaker.
Brazos Church Pantry food distribution, 1 to 2:30 p.m. at 304 W. 26th St. in Bryan. brazoschurchpantry.org.
Meet the Teacher, 4:30 p.m. at Anderson-Shiro Elementary School, 458 F.M. 149 in Anderson. The PTO will be registering members for $5. T-shirts and water bottles will be available for purchase.
COVID-19 TESTING
St. Teresa Catholic Church, 201 Hall St. in Bryan, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointment required. texas.curativeinc.com.
Kohl’s parking lot kiosk, 1509 Texas Ave. in College Station, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Lincoln Recreation Center, 1000 Eleanor St. in College Station. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. texas.curativeinc.com.
Blinn College, 651 Blinn Blvd. in Brenham, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Friday. texas.curativeinc.com.
HEALTH AND FITNESS
Evening yoga, 6:30 p.m. at Millican Reserve, 19851 F.M. 2154 in College Station. Free for Millican Reserve members; $15 for others.