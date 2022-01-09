Calendar for Sunday

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has scheduled the 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance for Feb. 4 and 5 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. The event will include appearances from princesses, crafts and activities, a photo booth, formal portraits, dinner and dancing. The fundraiser, which is sponsored by Brenham National Bank, raises money to support the Children’s Museum. The dance runs from 6 to 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $160 per couple, and each additional daughter is $30. Museum members are eligible for a $25 discount. Tickets can be purchased at cmbv.org or by calling the museum at 779-5437.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Luckey’s Rod Run, beginning around 7 a.m. at Chicken Oil Co., 3600 S. College Ave. in Bryan. Hundreds of classic and antique vehicle will converge in Bryan for an annual gathering.
Texas High School Rodeo Association rodeo, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Texas USA Houston Nationals wrestling competition at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
Cars and Coffee, 8 to 10 a.m. at Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Drive in College Station. Cars on display from BCS Street and coffee from The Bean Truck and Rockdale Coffee.
SPORTS
Texas A&M women’s basketball vs. Florida, 2 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $3 to $8.
Texas Roadrunners vs. Texas Brahmas hockey game, 1:45 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive in College Station. Tickets are $6 for adults; children under 12 are $3.
LIVE MUSIC
Derek Song, 2 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 217 W. 26th St. in Bryan. The first performance of the 2022 Plass Recital Series. Song, 20, is a violinist, singer-songwriter, producer, artist manager and music director studying music business management and contemporary writing and production at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. The recital is free and open to the public.
Amanda Adams, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
Guthrie Jones, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.