Calendar for Sunday

The Children’s Museum of the Brazos Valley has scheduled the 2022 Daddy Daughter Dance for Feb. 4 and 5 at the Stella Hotel in Bryan. The event will include appearances from princesses, crafts and activities, a photo booth, formal portraits, dinner and dancing. The fundraiser, which is sponsored by Brenham National Bank, raises money to support the Children’s Museum. The dance runs from 6 to 9 p.m. both nights. Tickets are $160 per couple, and each additional daughter is $30. Museum members are eligible for a $25 discount. Tickets can be purchased at cmbv.org or by calling the museum at 779-5437.