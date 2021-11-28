Calendar for Sunday

The city of Bryan’s Holiday Magic event is set for Thursday at Sue Haswell Park. The free event will be from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. and features a snow hill for sledding, pictures with Santa, hot chocolate and cookies, entertainment, games, train rides and more. Shuttles will be provided from the Blinn College parking lot.
SUNDAY
EVENTS College Station Noon Lions Club Christmas tree lot, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the corner of West King Cole Drive and Texas Avenue in College Station. Proceeds benefit charities and nonprofit organizations in the area.
Lights On, 6 to 11 p.m. at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park, 1000 Krenek Tap Road in College Station. More than 1 million lights on display through Jan. 1. Free admission. A mailbox for letters to Santa will be outside the park office through Dec. 24.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.
Friendsgiving bike ride, meeting at 8 a.m. at 8780 US 290 in Chappell Hill. Three route options, 23, 30 and 57 miles, for beginners to advanced riders. The routes are mostly gravel, and it is a self-supported ride. Bring food, hydration and a flat kit. There is also an 8-mile family ride. RSVP on the Chasing Watts cyclist app.
Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.
Calcutta pool tournament, 3:30 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $20 entry fee. Must have played in at least three weekly tournaments to enter.
Christmas Tea, 4 to 5:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. A tea party in the church’s Heritage Room prior to the Hanging of the Greens at 6 p.m.
Hanging of the Greens, 6 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 506 E. 28th St. in Bryan. Join the celebration of the beginning of Advent as the sanctuary is decorated with greenery.
Hanging of the Greens, noon to 1 p.m. at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church, 1001 Woodcreek Drive in College Station.
Women’s Advent Candlelight Service, 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. All women are invited to gather and pause to enjoy the beauty and inspiration of the Christmas season with fellowship. Desserts and beverages will be served.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 408 N. Baylor St. in Brenham. Email rmaltas@sbcglobal.net for more information.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 4 to 6 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Live music on the Front Porch.
Jeff Kimey, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
Double Vision, 4 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. A tribute to Foreigner. General lawn seating is $10.
Taylor Graves, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
James Zimmerman, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
Nathan’s Old School Texas Polka Show, 3 to 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Authentic old-school Czech, Polish and German Texas polka music from Texas Polka Time.
Washington County Mass Choir, 5 p.m. at New Life Church of God, 1990 F.M. 389 in Brenham.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
A Photographer’s Journey: The Personal Vision of James Harvey Johnson, through Dec. 17 in the James R. Reynolds Gallery in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus. Free admission. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.