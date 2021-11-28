Calendar for Sunday

Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.

GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.

Santa’s Wonderland, through Dec. 30, at 18898 Texas 6 in College Station. Christmas attraction, hayride, food, a petting zoo and a variety of stores. Open Monday through Thursday from 6 to 11 p.m., Fridays from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturdays from 3 p.m. to midnight and Sunday from 3 to 11 p.m. Ticket prices vary. www.santas-wonderland.com.

Friendsgiving bike ride, meeting at 8 a.m. at 8780 US 290 in Chappell Hill. Three route options, 23, 30 and 57 miles, for beginners to advanced riders. The routes are mostly gravel, and it is a self-supported ride. Bring food, hydration and a flat kit. There is also an 8-mile family ride. RSVP on the Chasing Watts cyclist app.

Old Farts Pool Tournament, 4 p.m. at Mel’s Place, 3796 Tabor Road in Bryan. $5 entry fee.