Calendar for Sunday

The Brazos Valley Czech Heritage Society will be offering Czech language classes beginning Feb 7. The weekly classes will run through May 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Activity Center in Bryan. The course costs $35 and is open to anyone. For more information, call 224-4434.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

“The Addams Family, the Musical Comedy,” 2 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School auditorium, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, seniors, students, senior citizens, members of the military and College Station school district staff members. General admission for adults is $13 online and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at amchschoir.org/musical.

Turkey shoot, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $60 entry fee for 10 rounds.

Ranch Sorting National Championships Saddle Bash at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. More than 40 teams participating in multiple classes. Competition begins following a worship service at 8 a.m.