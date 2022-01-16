Calendar for Sunday

The Brazos Valley Czech Heritage Society will be offering Czech language classes beginning Feb 7. The weekly classes will run through May 9 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the St. Joseph Parish Activity Center in Bryan. The course costs $35 and is open to anyone. For more information, call 224-4434.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
“The Addams Family, the Musical Comedy,” 2 p.m. at A&M Consolidated High School auditorium, 1801 Harvey Mitchell Parkway in College Station. Tickets are $10 online and $15 at the door for children, seniors, students, senior citizens, members of the military and College Station school district staff members. General admission for adults is $13 online and $15 at the door. Tickets are available at amchschoir.org/musical.
Turkey shoot, 1 to 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville. $60 entry fee for 10 rounds.
Ranch Sorting National Championships Saddle Bash at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. More than 40 teams participating in multiple classes. Competition begins following a worship service at 8 a.m.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at Brenham Presbyterian Church, 1005 Green St. in Brenham. Email owensb0304@yahoo.com for more information.
Focus Weekend — Pins and Needles Sewing Basics, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Living History Farm at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Learn the basic stitches and start your own pincushion to take home to finish. Supplies provided. Adult admission is $8.
KNES Dwarfanators wrestling, 6 p.m. at the Leon County Expo Center, 3637 County Road 305 in Buffalo. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for children under 12 if purchased online at texas99.com/eventtickets. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 at the door.
SPORTS
Texas A&M women’s basketball vs. Auburn, 4 p.m. at Reed Arena on the Texas A&M University campus. Adult tickets are $7 to $15. 12thman.com.
Texas Roadrunners vs. Atlanta Capitals hockey game, 12:45 p.m. at Spirit Ice Arena, 400 Holleman Drive in College Station. Tickets are $6 for adults; children under 12 are $3.
Ted Nelson Invitational at the Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium on the Texas A&M University campus. Tickets are $4 to $7. 12thman.com.
LIVE MUSIC
Mike Gallo, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
Charlie Fenn, 2 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar and Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
James Zimmerman, 2 to 5 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
Frank Martin Gilligan with Joe Gavito, 6 to 9 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Tickets are $15 and include a tapas buffet.
Trey Yenger, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Kyle Mathis, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 in Navasota.
AJ Santana, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.