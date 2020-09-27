Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
Blinn College is encouraging people who might be interested in a career as a surgical technician to attend an online information session on Oct. 8. The Zoom session will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and prospective students must register at blinn.edu/surgical-technology/information-session.html.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.
Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international coach Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.
MONDAY
EVENTS
The President’s Excellence Fund symposium, beginning at 9 a.m. Pre-recorded video presentations from Texas A&M researchers who received funding from the X-Grants program. https://pef-symposium.tamu.edu/.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Good Deeds Block Party Drive Thru, 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Symetria Recovery, 1651 Rock Prairie Road in College Station. The event includes a blood drive with the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center and a food drive with donations going to the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Participants will get a boxed to-go meal from Big Dawg Barbecue’s food truck. Pre-register for the blood drive at commitforlife.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/314533. For more information, email amcnamara@symetriarecovery.com.
