Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

Blinn College is encouraging people who might be interested in a career as a surgical technician to attend an online information session on Oct. 8. The Zoom session will run from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and prospective students must register at blinn.edu/surgical-technology/information-session.html.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music. century-square.com/events.

Coach Stewart Riding Clinic and Symposium, 1 p.m. Still Creek Arena. An opportunity for riders to ride and audit with international coach Daniel Stewart. Registration is available at stillcreekequestrian.org.

MONDAY

EVENTS