Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting the 15th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days on Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. The drive-thru event in the museum’s parking lot will feature entertainment by Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band and their authentic chuck wagon, spinners and weavers, period re-enactors, live bison, a free craft pick-up and more. The event is free. For more information, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Gulf Coast Arabian Horse Club annual Arabian Classic Horse Show, all day. Brazos County Expo. For a show schedule, visit www.gulfcoastarabians.com.
Aggieland Trump Parade, 2 p.m. 19305-19367 Texas 6 Frontage Road S. The public is invited to participate in the parade. www.facebook.com/events/1211032249296484.
Sunday Night Live, 5 to 7 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Enjoy live music on The Green. century-square.com/events/.
Chamber of Commerce of Bryan/College Station Golf Classic, 8 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. City Course at Phillips Event Center. business.bcschamber.org/events/details/lobsterfest-golf-classic-2020-2937.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
The Local, 4 to 7 p.m. Lake Walk, 4107 Lake Atlas Drive, Bryan. An outdoor market featuring artisans, farmers, producers and crafters selling foods, homemade soaps and handcrafted jewelry.
Christ United Methodist Church is hosting Let’s Talk! Free English as a Second Language classes, 6:30 p.m. Zoom. The class covers conversation and pronunciation and is for ages 18 and older. Registration is required. Call 979-204-2337.
THURSDAY
EVENTS
Trivia Night on The Green, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Have fun and win prizes by competing with friends to answer questions about sports, history, music, cartoons, architecture, fashion and more. century-square.com/events.
FRIDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
SATURDAY
EVENTS
Century Square Biergarten, 4 to 11 p.m. The Green at Century Square. A pop-up beer garden with live music, food vendors and beer. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.century-square.com/events/detail/century-square-biergarten12.
