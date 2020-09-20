Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History is hosting the 15th annual Texas Heritage Festival: Boonville Days on Oct. 3 from 9 a.m. to noon. The drive-thru event in the museum’s parking lot will feature entertainment by Pat Gavin and the Buckaroo Band and their authentic chuck wagon, spinners and weavers, period re-enactors, live bison, a free craft pick-up and more. The event is free. For more information, visit www.brazosvalleymuseum.org.