Calendar for Sunday

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office will host a job fair from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Sheriff’s Office, 1700 W. Texas 21 in Bryan. Representatives from all divisions of the department will be available to answer questions related to employment. The Sheriff’s Office has open positions for medical staff, detention officers, transport deputies and patrol deputies.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
CROP Hunger Walk, 3 p.m. at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3101 Harvey Road in College Station. A fundraiser to fight hunger through Church World Service programs and the Brazos Church Pantry.
Vietnam Veterans Remembrance Ceremony, 2 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Vietnam Veterans Memorial in front of the Clara B. Mounce Library, 201 E. 26th St. in Downtown Bryan. The ceremony will recognize those who returned home from the Vietnam War and honor their service.
FLO Bowl, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Penberthy Fields on the Texas A&M University campus. A powderpuff, flag football tournament for Freshman Leadership Organizations on campus. The event raises money for student events and various nonprofit organizations.
Hoops for Hearing, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Texas A&M University Physical Education Activity Program Building, 632 Penberthy Blvd. in College Station. A basketball tournament hosted by the Delta Zeta sorority to raise money for the Texas Hearing Institute and the Starkey Hearing Foundation.
Freshman Breakfast, 9 to 10 a.m. at 804 Fairview Ave. in College Station. Free pancakes, bacon and pastries for Texas A&M and Blinn College freshmen. Hosted by Two42, the Brazos Fellowship college ministry.
All Saints’ Day Concert, 6 p.m. at A&M United Methodist Church, 417 University Drive in College Station. The church choir, orchestra and soloists will perform, along with congregational singing, in honor of those who have died.
Blood drive, 8 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at the St. Joseph Catholic Church Parish Activity Center, 600 E. 26th St. in Bryan. Email charles.gilliland2@verizon.net for more information.
“Hell or High Seas,” 11:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. at Bryan Premiere Cinema, 950 N. Texas 6 in Bryan. The screening of a documentary film following Navy veteran Taylor Grieger and writer Stephen O’Shea as they sail around Cape Horn. Tickets are $6.50 to $9.50.
Heritage Society of Washington County Fall Home Tours, 1 to 3 p.m. Tour the historic Giddings Stone Mansion, 2203 Century Circle in Brenham, and the Giddings Wilkin Home, 805 Crockett St. in Brenham.
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission. www.texrenfest.com.
BTHO Hunger can drive, through Nov. 30. Texas A&M University Sport Clubs is collecting donations of canned goods to benefit the Brazos Valley Food Bank at the Student Recreation Center, Physical Education Activity Program Building and the Penberthy Rec Sports Complex.
Hillier Hearts Blanket Drive, through Nov. 15. Hillier Funeral Home is holding its third annual blanket drive in honor of Al Sims. New and gently used blankets may be dropped off at either Hillier location, 2301 E. 29th St. in Bryan or 4080 Texas 6 in College Station. Items will be donated to Twin City Mission.
Frost Bank coat drive, through Nov. 12. Donations can be dropped off at the Briarcrest Financial Center, 1710 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan, or the Tower Point Financial Center, 4425 Texas 6 in College Station. Donations of new and gently used men’s, women’s and children’s coats and blankets will go to the Twin City Mission.
Peace Lutheran coat and blanket drive, through Nov. 15. Donations of coats, blankets, gloves and scarves for the Twin City Mission. For more information email debbieanderson451@gmail.com.
Labour of Thine Hands, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Barrington Plantation State Historic Site at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Park. Demonstrators will exhibit some of the skills needed to live in early Texas. Adult admission is $8.
Century Square Biergarten, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive in College Station. Food, drinks and live music. Free parking in the garage. No outside food or drink allowed.
GriefShare support group, 4 p.m. in the library at Peace Lutheran Church, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly meeting for people experiencing grief. For more information, call 693-4403.
LIVE MUSIC
Justin Watson, 2 p.m. at Whiskey Tango Bar & Grill, 15875 County Road 304 in Navasota.
Alison Krausen, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
David Jack Skinner and Rachel Bloem, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Casa do Brasil, 1665 Greens Prairie Road in College Station.
Texas Flood, a tribute to Stevie Ray Vaughan,4 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9403 County Road 204 in Plantersville. General lawn seating is $10.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.