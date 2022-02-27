Calendar for Sunday

The Bryan-College Station Chamber of Commerce’s 24th annual Crawfish Boil is set for 6 to 8:30 p.m. March 18 at the Brazos County Expo in Bryan. Proceeds benefit local 4-H and FFA students participating in the Brazos County Youth Livestock Show. To purchase tickets, call 260-5200.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas Independence Day Celebration, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Washington-on-the-Brazos State Historic Site, 23400 Park Road 12 in Washington. Free event includes live music, food, traditional crafts, living history presentations, historical encampments and commemorative programs.
Right in the Eye, 7 p.m. at Rudder Theatre on the Texas A&M University campus. A live concert designed as a soundtrack to a montage of silent films. Tickets are $12; student tickets are $5. boxoffice.tamu.edu.
Romantic Piano, 5 p.m. at Rudder Auditorium on the Texas A&M University campus. The Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra will be joined by Charles Richard-Hamelin. Tickets are $55 for adults, $30 for students and $20 for children 18 and younger. Tickets are available at boxoffice.tamu.edu or by calling 845-1234.
Cars and Coffee, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Century Square, 175 Century Square Drive. Browse diverse cars and enjoy free parking and coffee.
Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley spring show, noon to 4 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan. Tickets are $15. wabv.org.
Texas High School Rodeo Association Region IX rodeo, competition starts at 9 a.m. at the Brazos County Expo, 5827 Leonard Road in Bryan.
“The Wizard of Oz,” 2 p.m. performances at The Theatre Co., 3125 S. Texas Ave., Suite 500 in Bryan. Tickets are $10 to $20. theatrecompany.com.
“Silent Sky,” noon at Sunny Furman Theatre, 104 W. Washington Ave. in Navasota. Tickets are $14 for adults, $7 for children, and $12 for students and seniors. go.theeagle.com/sky.
“Now and Then,” 4 p.m. at Unity Theatre, 300 Church St. in Brenham. Tickets are $27; student tickets are $15. unitybrenham.org.
Grief Share, 4 to 5:45 p.m. in the Peace Lutheran Church library, 2201 Rio Grande Blvd. in College Station. A weekly support group that provides help and encouragement after the death of a spouse, family member or friend. There is no cost. Email rhonda@peacelutheranbcs.org for more information.
Dart tournament, starting at 4 p.m. at Bottlenecks, 1789 F.M. 60 in Deanville.
Calcutta pool tournament, sign-ups start at 3 p.m. at Wheel’s Tavern, 2004 Texas 21 in Bryan. $20 entry fee.
LIVE MUSIC Taylor Graves, 3 to 6 p.m. at Brazos Valley Brewing Co., 206 S. Jackson St. in Brenham. Free. Food will be available for purchase.
Emily Cole, 4 to 7 p.m. at West Sandy Creek Winery, 1773 F.M. 1791 in Richards. Free.
The Landers, 2 to 5 p.m. at Threshold Vineyards, 14615 County Road 318 in Navasota.
Joey Trevino, 1:30 to 5 p.m. at Bernhardt Winery, 9043 County Road 204 in Plantersville. No reservations required. Picnics and coolers are welcome; no outside alcohol.
Robert Nathan Taylor, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Home Sweeet Farm Biergarten, 307 S. Park St. in Brenham.
Nathan’s Old School Texas Polka Show, 3 to 6 p.m. at Nathan’s BBQ, 1307 Prairie Lea St. in Brenham. Authentic old-school Czech, Polish and German Texas polka music from Texas Polka Time.
EXHIBITS
Oceans of Plastic at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station. A collection of art made from plastic pollution acquired from beaches along the Texas coast. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults, and tickets must be purchased at bush41.org/visit/admission.
Taking Shape: Geometry in Art, through March 9 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features works by artists who expressed themselves and the world around them through geometric forms, optical illusions and abstraction. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/geometry.
In Actuality: Social Realism and Its Legacy, through April 10 at the Forsyth Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features more than 40 images by nine photographers, highlighting their contribution to the social realism movement. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/inactuality.
Pulped Under Pressure: The Art of Handmade Paper, through March 20 at the J. Wayne Stark Galleries in the Memorial Student Center on the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The exhibit features art with traditional papermaking at its core. The gallery is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. tx.ag/pulped.