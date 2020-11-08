Calendar for Sunday

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR
The Future of Rural Texas, a free virtual symposium presented by the Texas Tribune, is set for Monday through Friday. Panelists, including legislators, local officials and agriculture leaders, will discuss how the state honors its heritage while acknowledging the modern world. Topics will include public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more. Noon to 1 p.m. each day. https://bit.ly/3kAwRcS.
SUNDAY
EVENTS
Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.
Lil’ Wranglers Barn Dance, at the Brazos County Expo rodeo arena. Silent auction, raffles, music and dance. Show at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the Aggie Wranglers. $10 tickets at the door for the show and dance.
LIVE MUSIC
Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.
TUESDAY
EVENTS
Mingle for Meals, 10:30 a.m., an online fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Nine talks of three to five minutes, each highlighting someone that has been helped by various programs the Food Bank uses to fight hunger. The event will be broadcast at bvfb.org/m4m. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations through Nov. 19 with the goal of raising $75,000.
Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, noon, online and in-person event at Embassy Suites in College Station. The featured speaker is Texas A&M Unviersity President Michael K. Young. COVID-19 precautions in place. Tickets are $20.
