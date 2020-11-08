 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Calendar for Sunday
0 comments

Calendar for Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

1 EVENT TO MARK ON YOUR CALENDAR

The Future of Rural Texas, a free virtual symposium presented by the Texas Tribune, is set for Monday through Friday. Panelists, including legislators, local officials and agriculture leaders, will discuss how the state honors its heritage while acknowledging the modern world. Topics will include public and higher education, health care, natural resources, infrastructure investment, economic development, broadband access and more. Noon to 1 p.m. each day. https://bit.ly/3kAwRcS.

SUNDAY

EVENTS

Texas Renaissance Festival, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the festival grounds in Todd Mission, through Nov. 29. All tickets must be purchased in advance. www.texrenfest.com.

Lil’ Wranglers Barn Dance, at the Brazos County Expo rodeo arena. Silent auction, raffles, music and dance. Show at 6:30 p.m. with a performance by the Aggie Wranglers. $10 tickets at the door for the show and dance.

LIVE MUSIC

Sunday Night Live, 6 to 8 p.m. The Green at Century Square. Live outdoor music.

TUESDAY

EVENTS

Mingle for Meals, 10:30 a.m., an online fundraiser for the Brazos Valley Food Bank. Nine talks of three to five minutes, each highlighting someone that has been helped by various programs the Food Bank uses to fight hunger. The event will be broadcast at bvfb.org/m4m. Viewers will be encouraged to make donations through Nov. 19 with the goal of raising $75,000.

Brazos County A&M Club monthly luncheon, noon, online and in-person event at Embassy Suites in College Station. The featured speaker is Texas A&M Unviersity President Michael K. Young. COVID-19 precautions in place. Tickets are $20.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Bryan ISD votes go down to the wire
Local News

Bryan ISD votes go down to the wire

Voters approved the school district’s $175 million bond package by 282 votes with a total of 17,018 to 16,736 — or 50.4% to 49.6%. Mail-in and military ballots still have to be counted.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert